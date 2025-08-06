Diego Pavia Details ‘Nobody Wanted Me’ Past After Paul Finebaum’s Worst Vanderbilt Statement

Diego Pavia isn’t exactly built like an SEC quarterback. So when he crashed into the league, he put it upon himself to prove doubters wrong. But of all the teams in this blue-blood conference, he landed at Vanderbilt, the team everyone loves to laugh at. Pavia was watching his own JUCO championship on a TV screen before he got a Division 1 offer. Now he’s got SEC defenses and college football analyst Paul Finebaum eating their words. So how did a player with no Power Five offer become the QB to beat Alabama?

In Episode 3 of SEC Football: Any Given Saturday, titled Shock The World, Diego Pavia revealed his deepest dreams before becoming Vanderbilt’s QB. “My dream was to always play for A&M, Florida, Alabama, but out of high school, no one wanted me,” he said. He wasn’t exaggerating. Measured at 5’9” and 7/8ths, he was ghosted by the entire FBS. “Always had doubters. Like, ‘he can’t do it ‘cause of his height’,” he admitted. “I played at New Mexico Military junior college, and we won the national championship, and then New Mexico State recruited me.” There, he torched Auburn and earned Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year. And yet, when Vanderbilt came calling, even that took an extra semester to seal the deal.

via Imago Oct 5, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) throws a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Fast forward to 2025, Diego Pavia’s now on two national award watchlists, including Maxwell and Walter Camp after stacking over 3,000 total yards and 28 touchdowns last season. But it’s actually the fire that makes you believe. “Diego’s been great,” On3’s Andy Staples said in the doc. “He’s playing like the little tiny dog who thinks he’s a Rottweiler. That same fire burned through Alabama in Week 5, and everything changed.

Vanderbilt’s 40-35 upset of No. 1 Alabama was a seismic event. The Commodores hadn’t beaten the Tide since 1984. In their last three meetings, Bama outscored them 148-3. But with Pavia under center, they led wire to wire, chewed up 42 minutes of clock, and converted 13-of-19 third and fourth downs. Still think he’s too short?

The QB’s rise is tightly intertwined with Clark Lea’s rebuild. He rewatched New Mexico State’s 31-10 beatdown of Auburn nine times, expecting to see some freak QB lighting up SEC athletes. “What I expected to see when I turned that film on was some 6’5 gunslinger that had just been overlooked,” he admitted. “What I saw instead was a small, tough, wrestler. I was blown away.” The Commodores’ five-win jump in 2025 is nothing short of the Pavia Effect. But doubters lurk everywhere.

Can Diego Pavia rewrite the Vanderbilt narrative?

“If I could only erase memories,” Clark Lea once told ESPN. “We’re held back so much by our past and by this old mentality that just kind of won’t leave us.” Paul Finebaum didn’t go easy on Vanderbilt when he was asked how the team has been viewed historically in the SEC. He laughed it off first, saying, “Was that a serious question?” Then came the hard reality drop. “I mean, Vanderbilt’s always been the punching bag. They are considered the worst,” he said. And he’s not the only one who thinks so. Andy Staples didn’t deny that either. “Vanderbilt has always been viewed as the doormat of the SEC,” he said.

“That’s kind of disrespectful to doormats,” Mike Bratton from That SEC Podcast chimed in with the troll. “The No. 1 question I get asked from SEC fans, when the league is going to kick them out.” Because you see, 2023 marked a 10-game losing streak. It’s been 101 years since the Commodores won a conference championship. In the last 50 years, they have only finished twice in the SEC with winning records.

No wonder retired Nick Saban took a dig before Alabama’s clash with Vanderbilt last season. “The only place you’re going to play in the SEC that’s not hard to play, Vanderbilt,” he said on the Pat McAfee Show. “When you play at Vanderbilt, you have more fans there than they have, and that’s not disrespect to them, it’s the truth.” Diego Pavia knows what they’re still saying. That he’s too short. That the arm isn’t elite. That Vanderbilt is a fluke. But he doesn’t flinch. “If they want to win, come get me,” he said at SEC Media Days, as 60 reporters leaned in, probably remembering every player they ever doubted.