Diego Pavia Drops Measured Response to Ryan Williams’ ‘Sledgehammer’ Remark at SEC Media Day

Diego Pavia isn’t just chasing wins, he’s forging a legacy. Last season, the Vanderbilt quarterback defied expectations, leading his team to a stunning 40-35 upset over Alabama, ending a four-decade losing streak and rewriting the SEC narrative. That victory didn’t just made headlines, it send shockwaves to the entire college football. Now, facing Bama again in the Bryant-Denny Stadium, Pavia isn’t backing down. He’s aiming for another win against No. 1 Alabama and even shrugs off Ryan Williams’s “Sledgehammer” remark. For now, Pavia’s message is simple: he’s prepared, and he’ll bring the same fearless intensity that stunned the nation.

This time, Diego Pavia’s in the spotlight, but the vibe is different. Gone is the emotional gunslinger who ignited Alabama and the postgame interviews. Now, he handles the media with cool composure. And the perfect example of his composer was pretty evident at SEC Media Days, where Pavia delivered measured soundbites instead of smack talk. When asked about his return to Bryant-Denny Stadium, he kept it simple and straight: “That stadium is electric, I’ve heard about it. And you, just going to come down to who’s more prepared that week and who wants it more.”

Still, the tension between the teams heading into this year’s rematch builds fast. A few months back, talking about their revenge game, Alabama’s WR Ryan Williams issued a threat to Vanderbilt, “Going into this game, we don’t call them revenge games,” Williams said. “We’re going to kill an ant with a sledgehammer this year.” Yet Pavia kept his response pretty calm and understated, even after a massive win against Bama. When asked about Williams directly, Diego Pavia remained respectful and said, “Obviously he’s a great competitor, the kid is naturally talent, gift from God, you know? So I’ll be excited to play him in his home stadium.”

Now, it’s not like Diego Pavia stay quiet after Ryan Williams’s “sledgehammer” comment. Instead of a public retort, Pavia used Instagram, posting lyrics from Gucci Mane’s Made It (Outro), “They actin like they tough but don’t want no confrontation”, a clear jab at Williams. He added a 100 and smoke emoji, emphasizing his refusal to back down from their rematch at Bryant-Denny Stadium. And then comes the most shocking move as he tagged Williams and said, “Run It,” making it pretty clear that Pavia is ready for round two.

Diego Pavia’s performance speaks volumes, silencing any pre-game boasts, though last year’s Alabama clash still casts a long shadow. Ryan Williams’s “sledgehammer” threat now seems ironic, given Alabama’s defensive collapse. Despite being 23.5-point favorites, Alabama couldn’t contain Pavia’s 308 total yards and two touchdown passes, handing Vanderbilt their first win over the Tide since 1984. The game’s intensity peaked when Alabama safety Malachi Moore’s late hit violently slammed Pavia’s head to the ground, a brutal end to Vanderbilt’s stunning upset and a pivotal moment in the SEC.

Despite Diego Pavia not taking the credit alone, as reflected in his biggest win, he keeps the entire focus on his team. He looks back to the night his Commodores’ performance stunned the nation, giving credit to his team’s preparation and how well they performed. “”We had (tight end) Eli Stowers, who had a big game for us that week,” Pavia said. “And then obviously (wide receiver) Junior Sherill had a big week too. But I think it’s just who comes more prepared to the game. And I feel like that week, we were the more prepared team.” So, is Diego Pavia actually changed his approach, or he’s just downplaying himself?

Diego Pavia’s sudden move towards calmness

Diego Pavia’s path to playing in 2025 has been anything but ordinary. After two years at New Mexico Military Institute, he spent two more at New Mexico State before transferring to Vanderbilt. This usually ends a player’s eligibility, but the NCAA didn’t count the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Still, Pavia sued the NCAA last November, arguing his junior college years shouldn’t count, especially considering potential NIL deals. A Tennessee judge agreed, granting a preliminary injunction allowing him to play for Vanderbilt in 2025.

So now, he’s just trying to focus it all on his last chance. Known for his outspokenness, Diego Pavia’s media appearances at SEC Media Days were strictly controlled. After a chaotic offseason with viral comments—including jabs at Alabama’s Ryan Williams and calling the Big Ten “overrated”—Vanderbilt is keeping his QB on a short leash. “He’s only allowed to answer ‘no comment’ today,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea quipped on the McElroy & Cubelic podcast, highlighting a change in how they manage their star quarterback’s public image.

However, that doesn’t mean the team is trying to silence him completely. Lea clearly appreciates Pavia’s voice and leadership, even when it goes off-script. “That dude is so humble and hardworking. He’s a great connector in our locker room. He’s confident. He speaks on behalf of our team,” Lea said. “Sometimes he’s crossed some lines that way, and we just need to pull him back into those boundaries.” But for now they are more focused on protecting their QB’s image. With a calm and composed mindset, Diego Pavia is heading into his final season. Let’s wait and see if he can repeat the same against Alabama this year or if Ryan Williams’s warning actually turns out to be true.