Diego Pavia Earns Vote of Confidence From NFL Legend After “D” Grade Puts His NFL Future in Limbo

For a quarterback whose NFL draft stock is in freefall, a lifeline just arrived from one of the league’s most recognizable offensive minds. After a tough Heisman loss and missing out on the playoffs, Diego Pavia decided not to participate in any NFL Combine drills, prompting him to be labeled as one of the “combine losers.” However, amid the criticism, a former Raiders head coach offered some much-needed praise.

“Wrapped up our first QB Class show of the year today with Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia! This kid is a true grinder and will shock a lot of people! Stay tuned!!” Barstool Sports’ Jon Gruden said on X.

While scouts fixate on his mechanical ceiling, a public seal of approval from a Super Bowl-winning mind offers Diego Pavia a vital lifeline. Gruden, a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders head coach who visited Vanderbilt back in December, offers an endorsement with a powerful character reference that cuts through the negative noise, compelling NFL front offices to take notice.

In fact, Gruden has always been Pavia’s supporter; he even pitched for Vanderbilt to get a spot in the college football playoffs. Meanwhile, Diego Pavia currently holds the NFL draft ranking of the ninth-best quarterback in the class, as per USA Today Sports, and after finishing as the Heisman Trophy runner-up last season, he also became one of the most desirable candidates in the draft.

Pavia’s value was undeniable at Vanderbilt, where he powered the team to a 10-win season by completing over 70% of his passes for 29 touchdowns against just eight interceptions, adding another 862 yards and 10 scores on the ground. While a Super Bowl-winning coach’s endorsement provides a crucial character reference, it can’t erase the tangible concerns that emerged from the NFL Combine, where scouts focused on his physical limitations.

A major red flag for scouts is Pavia’s size. After being listed at six feet last year, he measured just 5’10” and 207 pounds at the Combine, placing him among the shortest quarterbacks in the league and raising questions about his durability and field vision at the next level. With those measurement issues, his inconsistency as a passer showed up in field workouts. Pavia threw the first out route badly, but made the second one better. That up-and-down performance prompted Chris Simms to raise serious concerns about his passing skills.

“Another one that I would tell you, I mean, to his backside, he was a D thrower,” analyst Simms said on NFL on NBC. “I mean, it was C minus D. To his front side, he was like a B. Okay, great. But at 5’10” and 207, you know, a little bit of a personality that people are like, “I don’t know if I want my quarterback to be like this as a third backup, the backup, or the third stringer, right?”

He even skipped the 40-yard dash and all other testing at the combine, which added to the skepticism even more. What’s interesting is that after publicly stating that he would run a faster 40-yard dash than former Aggies QB Johnny Manziel, he didn’t show up. Now the only thing that can change Scout’s perception is his showing at Vanderbilt’s Pro Day on March 18.

This extreme divide between a legendary SEC resume and an underwhelming Combine tape leaves his draft status dangling by a thread. Skipping the athletic testing drills only amplified the skepticism surrounding his evaluation. Pavia now finds himself in a precarious pre-draft position, with his stock fluctuating between a late-round pick and potentially going undrafted. But amidst all the doubts and chaos, there are a few landing spots for Pavia.

Diego Pavia’s possible NFL route

Diego Pavia enters the NFL draft conversation with lots of doubts and skepticism attached, but his skills still make him a desirable candidate. The Miami Dolphins are one of the options where he can fit in. There’s a strong chance that Tua Tagovailoa can be released this year, which could make way for Pavia. Now, he might not be someone with a long-term answer, but his production matches Fernando Mendoza with added rushing skills.

Then there’s the Los Angeles Rams, as they are looking for a replacement for Matthew Stafford, while Ty Simpson and Taylen Green can be other options, but Pavia brings in more experience than they do.

Ultimately, it comes down to one thing. Will his height limit his gameplay in the NFL? Looking at Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield, that doesn’t seem the case, but only the future can tell what the NFL holds for Diego Pavia.