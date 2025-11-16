Diego Pavia Helps Vanderbilt Achieve Something No Other College in the USA Could

From the outskirts of Albuquerque to the field, for Diego Pavia, trying to make a mark has never been the issue. During his two seasons with the New Mexico Aggies, Pavia piled up a whopping 4,423 passing yards and 39 touchdowns, which made a lasting impact on their head coach, Jerry Kill. So, when he transferred to Vanderbilt as a consultant, he ensured that Pavia would accompany him. And the former New Mexico Aggies starter did not disappoint.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Reports reveal that Vanderbilt is ranked in the top 20 for most sports programs, and it also ranks highly in academics. They are ranked top 15 in CFP and baseball, top 12 in KenPom, top 20 in women’s basketball, and also take the top seed in Women’s soccer. In addition to that, they boast a top 20 rank in academics, strengthening their all-around portfolio.

Pavia, who is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Business and Management at Vanderbilt alongside his football career, has also made a significant contribution in this aspect. In addition to pursuing an academically challenging degree, his season so far has been fruitful. He threw a total of 2,440 yards, 21 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in 10 games this season, and helped the Commodores improve to 8-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

As striking as it might sound, the Vanderbilt Commodores are on the hunt for the College Football Playoffs, and it is undeniable that Pavia’s impact has led them to this feat. As a result, he makes a strong case as a contender for the Heisman trophy this season, and he himself believes that he should be in the running for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head Coach Clark Lea Claims Diego Pavia is “The Best Player in College Football”

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea has time and again shown his faith in Diego Pavia. As they took a remarkable 45-38 win over Auburn last week, Pavia proved exactly why that trust is justified. In what was probably the best game Pavia has played at Vanderbilt, he went for 377 yards through the air, over 112 on the ground, displaying his outstanding playmaking skills.

After a similar show of talent during their win over LSU in October, Lea said, “I think he’s the best player in college football.” In addition to that, he also claimed that his ability to turn games around for his team is what makes him stand out. “You can’t watch him play and not realize what a game-changer he is. There are a lot of good players. But there’s only a handful of them with me that can take a game over, and he’s one of those. He deserves all the attention.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Irrespective of his battle with the NCAA on being eligible to play since last season and many critics calling him ‘overrated’, the QB stands his ground and delivers with confidence. The same confidence that the entire Commodores squad now exudes when they are on the field, donning ‘2turnT’ hats. do you think Diego Pavis is the best athlete when it comes to college football?