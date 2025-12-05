Diego Pavia Inspires Newly-Hired SEC HC to Make Bold Call on Future

College Football is filled with underdog stories, and Diego Pavia has just written the latest one. Pavia might not be playing for the national title since Vandy is officially out of playoff contention. But when he said Vandy was there to win the natty, everyone heard. For some, a preseason promise to win a national title is just talk. For Kentucky’s new head coach, it was the inspiration he needed.

The newly appointed Kentucky head coach, Will Stein, appeared in a December 5 interview with Paul Finebaum and was asked about his plans for the Wildcats. “I’m almost afraid to ask this question because I asked Diego Pavia this question about six months ago, and he said we’re going to compete for the national championship. What is ahead for the Kentucky Wildcats?” asked the ESPN broadcaster.

Will Stein chuckled for a moment and eventually took inspiration from Vandy’s QB1. “You know I share the same sentiment as Diego. My job is to win, and my job is not just to compete in the Southeastern Conference, but to win. I mean, why even show up if you’re not trying to win at all? So, winning’s hard. It’s an investment. Rents are due every day. And these guys are eager to be coached. They’re eager to win,” said Will Stein.

Once an afterthought in the recruiting world and overlooked by D1 programs. Pavia climbed the CFB ladder all the way from the bottom at the JUCO level. But the hard work, the grit, and the never-ending hunger for trophies remained intact. The result? Pavia came to Vandy in the season and straight up accumulated 2,293 passing and 800 rushing yards. But that wasn’t sufficient for the Albuquerque, New Mexico native.

This year, the QB is a legit Heisman contender and has passed for 3,192 yards and rushed for another 826. Talk about marquee wins? Against a ranked South Carolina, Pavia had 72% pass efficiency in a blowout 31-7 victory. Pavia was one of the primary reasons why Brian Kelly got fired from LSU as he picked apart the Tigers’ defense, notching 160 passing and 86 rushing yards. The wins thereafter against Missouri, Auburn, and finally Tennessee on the road bolstered his case for the Heisman (+200 odds). If all of that wasn’t enough, Pavia shaped Vandy with his leadership skills.

“Coaches take it only so far. We have an alpha leader in our locker room in Diego, and he’s had such an impact and influence on this team and the mentality of this team. I think a deeper impact that I can have as a head coach,” said Vandy head coach Clark Lea.

Pavia has led Vandy to its first-ever double-digit win season, and if not for a grave travesty by the CFP committee, Vandy would be ranked higher than programs like Miami, Texas, and Notre Dame. We could then have finally seen Pavia making his run for the natty as he declared before the season. As for Will Stein, he has his path chalked out.

Will Stein’s road map for the Kentucky Wildcats

Dan Lanning has just lost one of the architects of the Oregon program in Will Stein. But the Wildcats have undoubtedly gained a stalwart who has the potential to change the program’s fortunes for good. Kentucky is still getting by with middling finishes in the SEC, and the last time they won the conference was in 1950. Even in the Mark Stoops era, the program was barely winning as he compiled an 82-80 record since he was hired in 2012. No wonder the Wildcats eventually swallowed that $38 million buyout money. But with Will Stein, all of it can change drastically.

“It’s one thing just to want to do it. It takes work. It takes a sacrifice every single day. Waking up with your hair on fire, going to sleep, thinking about it, and doing everything in your power to work. And work doesn’t equal wins. It just gives you a great chance to. When these guys want to work. But yeah, I’m here to get going and bring wins back to this football program,” said Will Stein.

In Oregon, Will Stein was an architect of top-5 recruiting classes and coached QBs like Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and Dante Moore. Not to mention, the former OC was pivotal in leading the nation’s best offense 3 years in a row. However, the transition for him to the SEC will be interesting to watch.

In Kentucky, the job in terms of NIL, boosters, and recruiting is presumably the toughest in the SEC. All of that, in the toughest conference in the country? God save Will Stein. But a turnaround for the program would then be ever more spectacular. Probably Diego Pavia-esque literally.