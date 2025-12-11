Diego Pavia Makes One Final Heisman Push After Receiving $97k News

Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia’s late-season surge is significant for two reasons. One, it carried the Commodores to their first 10-win regular season since 1947. Two, it placed the QB on a flight to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist, the first Vandy player ever invited to the ceremony. And he didn’t hesitate to explain why he believes he is the best player in college football.

“Well, the Heisman Trophy winner goes to the best player in college football,” Diego Pavia told OutKick on December 10 when asked why he’s a Heisman favorite. “I believe that to be myself. You check the numbers. And especially, there’s two things that don’t lie to you. Numbers and tape. And I’ve been taught that since I was young. You go check that out. I feel like I’m undoubtedly the best player in college football.”

And the numbers he references were built on a three-game stretch that redefined Vanderbilt’s season.

Those final games against Auburn, Kentucky, and Tennessee supplied the evidence Diego Pavia wanted voters to see. Vanderbilt closed the regular season 10-2 and finished No. 12 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Against Auburn, the QB answered with 377 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and 112 rushing yards. The Commodores escaped 45-38, preserving their postseason profile. But the Kentucky game on November 22 set the tone for his candidacy when he broke a school record that had stood since 1981. He threw for 484 yards while accounting for six total touchdowns. Still, his most meaningful work came against Tennessee.

Rivalry games still influence Heisman ballots, and Diego Pavia delivered the necessary numbers in Knoxville. He threw for 268 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, but it was his rushing performance that separated him. His 165 yards on the ground marked one of his two 100-yard rushing games this season, and Vanderbilt closed out a 45-24 win after entering halftime tied. Fans held “Pavia for Heisman” signs inside Neyland Stadium and celebrated with him postgame.

Diego Pavia finished the regular season with 3,192 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His 71.2% completion rate ranked among national leaders. He added 826 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns, giving him 4,018 yards of total offense, most in the SEC. He was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-SEC, becoming the first Commodore to win the conference’s top offensive honor since Jay Cutler in 2005. But the next part of his ascent happened off the field.

Diego Pavia’s NIL boom reshapes his public profile

Diego Pavia already ranked among the nation’s highest-valued NIL athletes, but a new $97,000 boost from On3 elevated his valuation from $2.4 million to $2.5 million. That increase places him 10th nationally, tied with Ohio State QB Julian Sayin, while Texas’ Arch Manning remains atop the rankings at $5.3 million. And the growth has been consistent since he turned down a major offer last year.

Entering the 2025 season, Diego Pavia’s valuation sat near $1.6 million after rejecting a $4 million NIL offer from another SEC program. Throughout the fall, his value climbed steadily. Early October reports placed his NIL worth above $2 million, and a 22% boost last week added $442,000. Many of his deals remain undisclosed, but his public partnerships include Raising Cane’s, AutoPro, Cheetah Clean Auto Wash, Austermiller Roofing, and more. And his rise makes his origin story even more improbable.

Diego Pavia received no FBS scholarship offers out of high school. Now he is the face of a Vanderbilt resurgence and one of four finalists heading to New York. He joins Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, Julian Sayin, and Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love for the 2025 Heisman Trophy. And the final judgment comes soon. The winner of the Heisman Trophy will be announced on December 13.