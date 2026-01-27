Diego Pavia Nears Historic NFL Milestone After Real Measurement Spark Backlash

After closing the book on his final season at Vanderbilt, Diego Pavia called his shot: his next stop is the NFL. While confidence isn’t the question, the lone concern scouts circle back to is his size. At 5-foot-9, he sits on the shorter end of the NFL QB spectrum. While it’s the one box critics check and the doubt that follows him, it’s also the challenge that could push the QB to make NFL history.

“Diego Pavia could become the second shortest QB in NFL History,” reported Bleacher Report CFB on Monday.

At that height, Pavia would be the second-shortest QB in league history. Only Eddie LeBaron, back in the 1950s, stood smaller. But don’t worry about the height; Doug Flutie, at 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10, proved QBs can thrive at that stature. Although Vanderbilt lists Pavia at 6-foot, the Senior Bowl revealed the real story.

Now, while Diego Pavia checks in at 5-foot-9, photos and firsthand encounters confirmed it. With that size, few QBs have conquered in the NFL, so it’s a steep mountain for the Vandy QB, no doubt. However, for Pavia, doubt is nothing new. And the smaller frame is also the spark that could ignite NFL history.

