Diego Pavia Now Willing to Play for $10M HC He Rejected in the Past Over Backup QB Role

Diego Pavia was a Heisman Trophy runner-up ten months ago. Now, he’s out of college eligibility and without an NFL contract after Baltimore cut him. And suddenly, the quarterback who once turned down Deion Sanders wishes he could play for him. Ahead of Colorado’s clash with No. 11 Utah, Pavia visited Boulder and admitted on Twitch that he’d suit up for Coach Prime if he had another chance. The irony? Sanders offered him a spot years ago, but Pavia walked away rather than sit behind Shedeur Sanders.

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Pavia gave viewers a tour of Colorado’s football facility, indoor practice field and weight room. After six seasons of college football, including two in junior college, the 24-year-old has run out of eligibility. He previously turned down Coach Prime because he did not want to serve as a backup quarterback.

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“I do wish I could, you know, play for Coach Prime,” Pavia said live on Twitch. “I feel like when you get offered in football, more offers come. So, in a way, I wouldn’t be here without Coach Prime’s offer. So, I came to support him, his team.”

Pavia came out of Albuquerque with no Division I offers and went to New Mexico Military Institute, where he won the 2021 junior college national title. Sanders, who was then coaching at Jackson State, offered him a spot. Pavia instead chose New Mexico State before moving to Vanderbilt in 2024. After the NFL Draft, Sanders posted on X showing his support for Pavia: “I BELIEVE IN YOU, MY MAN!”

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The NFL part did not go the way Pavia’s celebrated college journey did. Pavia threw for 3,539 yards and 29 touchdowns last year, completing 70.6% of his passes, and ran for 862 yards and 10 scores. He led Vanderbilt to its first 10-win season and finished runner-up to Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza.

However, every team passed on him in April. The Ravens agreed to a three-year deal with him on April 28, officially signed him on May 1 and waived him July 23 to make room for center Ethan Pocic. No team has signed him since then, with concerns surrounding his small frame, age and behavior following the Heisman ceremony.

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“I was thinking about going to Jackson State, but Deion was so real, he was like, ‘Hey, like you’re not playing, this ain’t a 50/50, my son’s [Shedeur Sanders] playing regardless,” Pavia said during his appearance on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast in June 2025. Sanders had made the quarterback hierarchy clear, leaving Pavia to choose between waiting behind Shedeur and finding a place where he could compete for the starting job.

With Shedeur playing in the NFL, Colorado’s quarterback situation is still a mess this year. Julian Lewis opened the season as the starter and lost the job after the Baylor matchup. Utah transfer Isaac Wilson took over against Texas Tech and starts Saturday against his former team. Pavia said Wilson seemed “super locked in” when they met, and he expects a big night from him.

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Colorado is 2-3 and 0-2 in the Big 12, with three straight losses after a 2-0 start. Last season ended 3-9, including a 53-7 loss at Utah. Sanders believes the Utes are “probably the best team; we’re going to face this season”, but says his players haven’t quit: “They still believe. They still are working their butts off.”

For Pavia, the questions about his football career extend beyond Saturday night. The CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers hold his negotiating rights, and playing for the UFL is another option. Recent NCAA eligibility litigation could offer another route back to college football, but Pavia would need to file a new lawsuit to pursue an additional season. As of August, he had not publicly taken that step. His visit to Boulder serves as a reminder of how differently things could have unfolded. Pavia now wishes he could play for the coach he once turned down.