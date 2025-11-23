Diego Pavia Predicts Next Patrick Mahomes Amid Stealing Georgia’s 5-Star Commitment

While Georgia fans are already eyeing the next star under center in 5-star commit Jared Curtis, a flip to Vanderbilt is looming as signing day nears. And that makes sense with QB Diego Pavia entering his final season. It could give Curtis a better chance to step in as his successor. Here, Pavia, after a 45-17 win over Kentucky, advocated for Curtis with a bold prediction.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think Jared is the next big thing here, and so I hope to keep him here in Nashville,” said Pavia. “I think he’s a talent. When I watched him, his arm is crazy. Reminds me kind of (Patrick) Mahomes and stuff. So, yeah, I’d love to come back to watch Blaze (Berlowitz), and then watch him.”

Mahomes’ arm strength has always made headlines, both now in the NFL and back in his Raiders days. Remember, in 2017, in his Texas Tech Pro Day, Mahomes launched a pass nearly 80 yards in the air? Now attending Curtis’s game for Nashville Christian last month, Pavia saw that same type of potential in the 5-star Georgia commit.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it’s not just Pavia; Curtis has also maintained this relationship, visiting Vanderbilt twice. Despite having been committed to Georgia since May of this year, Curtis was present for the Commodores’ game against Missouri. And their win against the Tigers now adds more fuel to this flip rumor.

However, Curtis made his stance clear. “I was just going there for (College) GameDay,” said the Georgia commit. Still, the flip buzz continues, with 247Sports recruiting insider Tom Loy confirming it. “I expect five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, a longtime Georgia commit, to eventually flip to Vanderbilt,” wrote Loy.

ADVERTISEMENT

And that makes sense; not only is it close to home for Curtis, but Clark Lea’s team has been continuously attempting to poach him, alongside Pavia’s efforts.

Now, losing this talent to an SEC powerhouse like Vandy could sting for Georgia. Curtis is sitting at the No. 1 spot at both his position and in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports. He has led his team to a dominant 8-0 record so far this season, while last season, he helped the school to a 12-1 record and state championship win over Columbia Academy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Still, his true potential shone through his numbers. He racked up 2,830 yards and 40 TDs to just three interceptions in his junior season. While Curtis hasn’t clearly weighed in on a flip, his Nashville coach has made his stance clear.

Jeff Brothers’ take on flip rumor

Nashville Christian’s Jeff Brothers put the record straight on Jared Curtis’ recent visits to Vanderbilt. “He (Curtis) went because it was a top-15 game right here in town and ‘Gameday’ was here,” stated Brothers. “There was a bunch of excitement. He wanted to check it out. So he did.” The interesting fact is that his name was called on live ‘College Gameday’ three times when he was there. But what about the flip?

ADVERTISEMENT

Here, Brothers didn’t hold back. “He’s committed to Georgia. He hasn’t decommitted. He hasn’t opened up recruiting. He’s just having fun in his senior year, which is what I told him I wanted him to do,” he said. Basically, Brothers sees it as part of a bigger story, noting Vanderbilt’s strong season and the city’s excitement. “It’s just fun. Nashville needs a team, and Vanderbilt is doing it,” added Brothers.

All that interest is drawn because of Curtis’ stunning display on the field. Despite missing two games with an ankle injury, Curtis has thrown 12 TDs in his last two outings earlier this month. Now we’ll see if Diego Pavia’s closeness with him can help land this talent at Vanderbilt or not.