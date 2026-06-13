Diego Pavia Returns Deion Sanders’ Favor by Standing Against “False Narrative” on Colorado

Just two months ago, when Diego Pavia faced a tough situation after being omitted from the 2026 NFL draft, Deion Sanders stepped in to motivate him to move forward, ignoring outside noise. Now that Colorado is facing criticism, Pavia doesn’t waste a minute stepping up to support Coach Prime.

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On June 8, an X user named Shane Tuttle tweeted, “Deion Sanders has implemented a new policy prohibiting Colorado freshmen from earning NIL money until their sophomore year.” But no verified site confirmed that, and following the “false narrative,” Deion Sanders Jr. fired back, writing, “When the hate don’t work, they start telling lies.”

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On June 9, Pavia reposted Deion Jr.’s post, showing his support for Deion Sanders against that fake news about Colorado.

The fake news spread after Deion’s comment on the current NIL situation, but that doesn’t mean he is against players’ NIL. When he recruited Julian Lewis, he used NIL to attract the top-tier talent. Colorado’s partnership with Taco Bell featured the 18-year-old freshman QB, providing immediate economic benefit. However, Coach Prime isn’t ready to buy the modern pay-for-play system.

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“I do believe that college athletes should be compensated for their name, image, and likeness,” said Sanders to FOS in June 2026. “But it’s not about name, image, and likeness right now. It’s just about pay-per-view. If it is what it is, then let’s let it. Say what it is.”

Deion Sanders was candid about the lack of sustainability of the current NIL system, and he was the same in supporting Pavia following his fallout from the 2026 NFL draft due to his 5-foot-10 height and off-field personality. Despite a breakout season with 3,539 yards in 2025 with Vandy, 32 NFL teams bypassing him was a big blow for Pavia, but the Colorado head coach sent a powerful message to boost the QB’s confidence.

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“I believe in you my man! Stay strong and don’t let up,” wrote Sanders in April 2026. “Show them what time it is and never allow them to forget. Much love and god bless you.”

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For Deion Sanders, Pavia’s situation mirrored his son Shedeur’s draft slide. Despite a successful season with the Buffs in 2024, the former Colorado QB, once considered a first-round pick in the predraft discussion, was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. Interestingly, Deion’s advice to be patient paid off for the ex-Vandy QB.

The Baltimore Ravens finally signed Diego Pavia to a standard three-year contract. Now, while Pavia is competing for a depth position, Deion Sanders is preparing for a do-or-die season.

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Deion Sanders’ job is in jeopardy

Following a disappointing 3-9 season, the Buffs’ on-field success in 2026 will decide Deion Sanders’ coaching journey in Boulder. Sports Illustrated’s Brooks Austin ranked Coach Prime No. 9 on his list of the top 10 head coaches who could be fired this season. Even Deion Sanders’ eldest son revealed the internal pressure at Colorado, responding to Darius Darden-Box’s comment on the need to recruit elite talent.

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“Well, I appreciate you, man, because we gotta win, or I’mma be out of a job,” said Deion Jr. last week during filming behind the scenes for his Well Off Media vlogs.

However, Deion Sanders is confident about the 2026 success with players like Julian Lewis and staff like OC Brennan Marion. Even the coach introduced an NFL-style fine system at Colorado for missing practice to make players accountable.

“We’re here to win, fellas. That’s it. It ain’t no other option. We’re here to win,” said the Colorado head coach in February 2026, setting the bar for the locker room.