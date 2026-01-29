Diego Pavia Sends Clear Message to 32 NFL Teams After Facing Backlash for Measurement Discrepancies

Diego Pavia’s NFL future faces a major question, as scouts continue to revisit one primary concern surrounding the fiery QB: his size. Despite that, the Vandy QB’s confidence has never wavered. While none of the noise or criticism has bothered Pavia, he remains adamant that he will hear his name called in the NFL Draft.

“I’m the best player in the country, you get me. You’re going to get someone who’s a winner, a competitor, a leader, and someone who doesn’t take no for an answer,” said the Vandy QB Wednesday during Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice in an interview with PIX11 News’ Simone Eli.

All 32 NFL teams have received a clear message that they may have them second-guessing Pavia’s 5-foot-9 measurement revealed at the Senior Bowl. However, regardless of his smaller frame, Pavia’s words reflect that any team that selects him will be getting a key piece. That makes sense because his talent has already proven itself with the Commodores.

At 23, Diego Pavia has officially closed the book on a long, winding college journey. It started with two seasons at New Mexico Military, then continued with two more at New Mexico State, and finally landed in Nashville with Vanderbilt in 2024. But Pavia’s true breakout arrived in 2025. He lit up the stat sheet with 3,539 passing yards and twenty-nine TD strikes.

In fact, the numbers backed the impact. While his 87.3 QBR ranked fourth nationally, Vanderbilt surged to a 10–3 record, arguably the best season in program history, certainly in the modern era. More importantly, the hardware followed. Pavia earned the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, first-team All-SEC honors, AP second-team All-American recognition, and SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

There’s a proven path that could shape the Vanderbilt QB’s NFL future. Diego Pavia’s official size sent shockwaves across the community, since QBs of smaller stature rarely find sustained success in the NFL. But when was the last time the SEC Offensive Player of the Year didn’t hear his name called on draft day?

In 2002, the SEC rolled out its Offensive Player of the Year award, and it’s been a crystal ball for NFL success ever since. Kentucky RB Artose Pinner set the tone as the first winner, and every one of the 21 recipients has gone on to hear their name called on draft day. Then last season’s honoree, Dylan Sampson, became a fourth-round steal for the Cleveland Browns.

And the year before that was Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. Washington grabbed him No. 2 overall, and all he did as a rookie was help drive the Commanders straight to the NFC Championship. With that, it now appears Pavia’s draft selection is no longer in question. And if his NFL success follows, it will be because he gives everything he has to the organization that takes a chance on him.

“I hope someone gets me. The team that gets me—I’ll die for the team,” added Pavia.

While NFL teams stressing QB height is nothing new, we’ve seen this movie before with Kyler Murray and Bryce Young. Both measured around 5-foot-10. But both became No. 1 overall picks, and today, they stand as the two shortest starting QBs in the league. Here, the Senior Bowl presents a major opportunity for Diego Pavia to showcase his football brilliance in front of NFL scouts and coaches.

If his track record is any indication, he’s more than capable of impressing, as questions about his size have never shaken his confidence. In fact, the most intriguing part is that the star QB has even managed to have a little fun with it.

Speaking to ESPN, he joked about measuring in at 5-foot-9, saying the person holding the tape “kind of screwed me.” Then came the punchline. “I was 5-10, I promise.” But a laugh followed, and then the message: “I’m just kidding. But yeah, I just want to show it don’t matter what size you are…”

Still, the QB was officially listed at 6 feet by Vanderbilt before his true measurement was revealed at the Senior Bowl, sparking online backlash and placing Pavia under fire.

Diego Pavia has faced intense criticism

There’s no debating Diego Pavia’s talent, as the quarterback did everything possible in college to elevate his NFL draft stock, putting his playmaking ability on full display. But at the Senior Bowl, the conversation shifted fast when Pavia’s official measurements came out, and his size suddenly became the headline.

It not only changed the tone around his NFL outlook overnight, but the reveal also sparked instant reactions. Scouts raised fresh concerns, while fans took to social media in waves, and some weren’t kind.

“Funny how y’all think he’s gonna do anything in the NFL lmao,” wrote one fan on X. Another kept it bold, writing, “Yeah, he’s not an NFL player lmao.”

The debate around Pavia’s future heated up just as quickly as the comments piled on. However, things intensified when Vanderbilt’s listed measurements came under fire. Pavia had been officially listed at 6-foot, a number that didn’t match what showed up in Mobile. That discrepancy put both the QB and the program under scrutiny.

“I thought they were better at math at Vanderbilt than they really are,” joked one fan, while another aimed at the conference itself, saying, “The SEC should be ashamed.”

Still, history offers perspective. Baker Mayfield faced similar doubts before going No. 1 overall in 2018. Kyler Murray heard the same “too small” label and turned it into motivation. Now, the question is simple: can Diego Pavia do the same?