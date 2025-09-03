Diego Pavia Sends 2-Word Message as More Vanderbilt Athletes Sue NCAA to Extend Eligibility

Saturday night in Nashville gave the sold out FirstBank Stadium what they’ve been asking for. Dominance. Vanderbilt football renaissance. The Week 1 opener against Charleston Southern didn’t disappoint. The Commodores rolled to a 45-3 victory behind the steady hand of QB Diego Pavia. He was electric, completing 20 of 25 passes for 275 yards and three TDs. That left little doubt that last season’s 7-6 breakthrough wasn’t a fluke. But while the scoreboard told one story, another was quietly unfolding off the field.

This is the story of Vanderbilt’s resilient hero Marlon Jones, an LB who could headline any motivational poster. On September 2, Diego Pavia dropped a two-word Instagram story on a clip of the LB back on the field writing, “GODS PLAN 💯” And what’s so special about that? Well, last season, he faced a battle everyone dreads to face that made him miss the entire season. Diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin’s lymphoma the day before moving to Vanderbilt, he endured months of chemotherapy that left him weakened and uncertain. “Of course, it crushed me. I was sad. I was scared,” he recounted. “But at no point did I think I was going to lose my life. That’s a credit to my faith, I just believed and trusted in God’s plan.” And that goes full circle with the QB’s two-word message that gave him a chance to get back healthy on the field.

The road back hasn’t been easy, though. Marlon Jones, now 24, joined the Commodores program in January but wasn’t cleared for full activity until summer. HC Clark Lea has watched him grind through extra sessions, study tape, and rebuild confidence as much as strength. “Whatever his limitations are, this guy, he works around them. He works through them,” he said. “He spends so much time meeting extra, meeting with coaches, with other players, asking questions, focusing on technique. He’s obsessed with it. That has put him in position quickly to be a factor for us.” Against Charleston Southern on Saturday, he recorded two tackles. Small stats that hint at a bigger story brewing.

Marlon Jones’ journey isn’t just a personal triumph. It may be a glimpse of Vanderbilt’s evolving culture. After transferring from Eastern Washington, where he earned a business management degree and an All-Big Sky nod in 2023, he had options. He considered schools like Utah State, Washington, and Purdue. But it was Clark Lea’s program that sold him on a vision, not just a roster spot. And while the Commodores dominate on the field, a different kind of battle is brewing off it. And this one could reshape college football rules.

Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt’s eligibility battle

Off the field, Diego Pavia is making headlines in a different arena. He’s among a growing list of athletes challenging the NCAA over eligibility rules. A pair of Vanderbilt players, linebacker Langston Patterson and defensive lineman Issa Ouattara, filed a federal class-action lawsuit Tuesday, arguing the NCAA’s four-season limit in a five-year window violates antitrust law. Their argument is why should athletes sit out one of their five eligible years. “The question is why do players have to spend one of those five years sitting on the bench?” said attorney Ryan Downton.

Diego Pavia has already benefited from similar legal maneuvers. A court injunction allowed him to start this season, despite previously playing four full seasons at junior college and Division I levels. With lawsuits like this, players are attempting to reshape eligibility rules for the next generation. Meanwhile, the NCAA warns any precedent could unravel long-held limits, potentially letting athletes prolong their college careers at the expense of future players.

As Vanderbilt heads to Lane Stadium to face Virginia Tech in Week 2, the storylines are stacked. A QB fighting to extend his eligibility, an LB recovering from cancer, and a program on the rise.