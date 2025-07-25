Diego Pavia & Vanderbilt Put on Notice as ACC QB Vows Long-Awaited Revenge

Diego Pavia is hoping to prove that Vanderbilt’s 2024 season, especially the win against Alabama, was not a fluke. He plans to go much further, winning title after title. However, the Commodores QB1 might not be expecting one serious threat from another conference altogether. There’s a good chance he and Vanderbilt can be knocked off that pedestal by someone who can turn out to be a dark horse player in the ACC. His latest comments about Vanderbilt should put the QB on notice.

Vanderbilt, by all means, earned the attention they got last season. They put up a performance worth taking note of, and that Alabama win made all experts take notice of the Commodores. Part of that 7-6 record during the season came by way of Diego Pavia’s heroics, and he intends to do way more than that this season. “[Our] goal is to win the national championship. … I’ve got to finish something that I started,” he said during the SEC media days. But there is one QB in the ACC who might give him a reality check.

Virginia Tech’s QB1 Kyron Drones is returning for his senior season after an unfortunate one last year. After recuperating for a long time, Drones is healthy and up to finishing what he started. He told Tech Sideline in a July 24 episode, “I mean, what better opportunity than the season we have to show people why we’re not the team to sleep on?” The Hokies will face the Commodores early on in the season, making it a much-awaited game for fans. “Opening up with South Carolina and then back-dooring with a Vanderbilt team that we need redemption on,” Drones added.

Vanderbilt was expected to be an easy win last year for Virginia Tech, just like they were for the former’s other opponents. But it was the Commodores who had the last laugh. “Like we should have – I feel like we should have won that game last year. We left it in overtime, and unfortunately, I didn’t get to finish that game either. But [both] two opportunities to have for a team like us than those two. Obviously, we’re going to focus on South Carolina first and then get to Vandy. But we’re really excited,” Drones highlighted.

The Hokies lost 27-34 in that game. Ultimately, it became to Vanderbilt what the program was for all other opponents for decades. Pavia and the squad shocked college football from that very game, registering a win over the more favored Virginia Tech. The Hokies were not able to get a lead over Vanderbilt until the second half. Drones took a hit towards the later part of the night and opted to stay out of the overtime. Colin Schlee stepped in, and Vanderbilt made full use of that opportunity. With less than 90 seconds remaining, Pavia scored a winning TD right then and there. Clark Lea’s defense did the rest when it was Virginia Tech’s ball, and unfortunately, Schlee couldn’t do much.

“I feel like I’m the best player in the country, and I want to show it, week in and week out,” Pavia told the press after that game. Drones is not as experienced as Pavia, but that does not mean that it’s just the Commodores QB who’s in the mood for a fiery contest. In fact, Pavia got a harsh verdict from the experts about his standing in the SEC.

Diego Pavia knocked off his ‘best QB’ status

It took Pavia just one year at Vanderbilt to become a QB strong enough to put a whole football program back up on the map. Vanderbilt lost all of its big-time games, except the Auburn one. And yet, everyone was talking about the QB. However, others around him think otherwise. In a July 23 episode of Saturday Down South, former Vanderbilt QB Jordan Rogers was asked who he picked among his top 10 QBs in the SEC. The hosts had hoped Pavia would at least find a No. 6 mention. In fact, Rodgers stuck to a firm “No” as the guessing game went on.

“I don’t think he’s top 10 on the list, honestly,” Rodgers then added coolly. “If you evaluate Diego, there aren’t many guys that did more with less. There’s not many guys that—that did more on the biggest of stages. But when I project what this is going to look like next year, like where he’s going to fall in this mix, there’s just guys that I think have a little more upside and a little higher ceiling to what they’re going to be,” he said, justifying why he kept Pavia out of the top 10. He’s competing with the likes of Garettt Nussmeier, Arch Manning, and DJ Lagway—there’s got to be some roadblocks in his way.

Diego Pavia has a lot of goals to strike off his list and very little time to make them come true. But before he gets to the big prize, he has to fight through some competition. Last season, it was Pavia that did the surprising in the season. Can Drones surprise the Vanderbilt QB this season?