Diego Pavia’s Behavior With Female UFC Employee Causes Backlash

Imagine working peacefully, only for a stranger to walk up and ignore your polite requests for space. That is exactly what fans saw this week. Ravens rookie quarterback Diego Pavia is making headlines again. Sadly, it is not for football. A viral video shows him making a popular figure among the UFC fanbase highly uncomfortable.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a video shared by NFL aggregator Dov Kleiman, Diego Pavia was seen in a video that surfaced showing what viewers called an awkward interaction with online content creator Nina Marie Daniele, aka Nina Drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yikes: Ravens rookie QB Diego Pavia acts extremely strange towards a female UFC employee. One of the creepiest videos you will ever see,” Klieman captioned his X post.

That description alone guaranteed the internet was going to swarm the clip.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video shows Pavia approaching Nina Marie Daniele, a well-known UFC interviewer. She was live-streaming to her fans at an event. When Pavia asked what she was doing, she kept it professional, explaining her job.

“What are you doing out here?” he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Uh, I work with the UFC,” she answered. “I’m live-streaming, just so you know. My camera’s on. Just so you know.”

That line was important because viewers instantly interpreted it as her trying to establish boundaries. She sounded uncomfortable. Instead of walking away, the footage shows him leaning in closer, reaching toward her shoulder, while Nina appeared visibly caught off guard.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Is it good not to hit on you?” he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Huh? No, it’s good to not hit on me,” she replied. “Thank you. Bye.”

Then she nervously laughed and walked away, returned to her seat, and reacted to the interaction in real time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What the f— was that interaction? That was a lot.”

Fans know Nina for making tough fighters laugh with funny, weird questions. She is usually the one driving the jokes. But this time, her smile looked forced. Telling him the camera was on was like drawing a line in the sand. Seeing a naturally funny person get nervous made viewers highly suspicious.

Why did a short video cause such a huge storm? Because the fire was already burning. Fans quickly linked this uncomfortable moment to a string of wild nights. Before the draft, his undeniable talent on the field took a back seat to his loud, flashy celebrations off the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in November, after Vanderbilt beat Auburn in overtime, he immediately flew to Miami to party with Theo Von and Johnny Manziel. At a dinner, he jokingly tried to impress pop singer Tate McRae while hilariously flashing a stack of one-dollar bills. Again, none of that alone ruins a player’s reputation. But a pattern formed.

In December, after losing the Heisman Trophy race to Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, Diego Pavia didn’t just party but also posted on Instagram words like “F— all the voters” and “F— Indiana.” And just when it felt like things couldn’t get messier before the draft, another controversy landed.

According to TMZ, Diego Pavia was seen partying at a strip club in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft, throwing cash at the dancers. When a prospect repeatedly appears in viral nightlife clips right before the biggest job interview of his life, people take notice. That’s why the UFC interaction immediately became another “here we go again” moment online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are unleashing on Diego Pavia

The first reaction came from fans who believe the issue isn’t just immaturity anymore. “Weirdo, buddy has character issues,” one person wrote. Fair or unfair, Diego Pavia keeps handing critics new material.

Then came another response that captured how repetitive this already feels. “Every time I see anything about this dude, it’s some bullshit,” they commented. They’re not wrong because Diego Pavia’s offseason has been a series of weird headlines.

Another reaction focused directly on his football fallout. “He needs to focus on other things this why he went undrafted,” one person wrote. And that’s the harsh reality hanging over all of this because Diego Pavia wasn’t supposed to go undrafted with his resume.

It appears that Pavia might be losing the supporters who initially defended him. “I try to like this guy because I feel like he’s a newer version of Johnny Football, and God knows how much I liked Manziel as a kid, but Pavia genuinely just a weird guy idk I don’t get the same vibes,” another said. That comparison says a lot because Johnny Manziel’s story is a cautionary tale for young QBs. And his friendship with Johnny Football doesn’t really help.

And then came the final reaction that probably summarizes how many NFL fans currently view Diego Pavia. “Man, as if there weren’t ALREADY enough reasons for this dude to not be in the NFL. This is just another brick on the pile of character concerns. Now that the media’s finally all over him, everything’s coming out. Teams knew what they were getting… or ignoring,” another wrote. The Ravens took a chance on his arm, but fans are now questioning if the front office looked past this growing trail of online noise.