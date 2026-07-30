Diego Pavia’s College Head Coach Sends Strong Message on His Future After Ravens Cut QB: “He’s Chasing It”

From being a Heisman finalist to going undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, it has been a tough ride for former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia. While his height, his behavior, and several other factors could be blamed for his situation, his former coach, Clark Lea, had nothing but nice words to say about him. And contrary to what many think about his NFL career, Pavia is not done yet.

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“For sure, Diego is a guy that means the world to me,” Clark Lea said on July 29 to Urban Meyer and Mark Ingram II on The Triple Option. “There are guys that you get to coach that you feel like leaving is just a privilege. I learned a lot from Diego; I learned a lot about not whispering our beliefs, but being willing to make statements and to speak boldly and act intentionally. Diego was such an incredible presence in our locker room… And with any great competitor, there is complexity, too. I mean, obviously, there were learning moments for Diego here, and times when he bumped up against the boundaries of the program.”

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“But those of us who know him and know his heart understand exactly what he’s doing. And a lot of times, those were quick conversations of redirection. This guy is gonna have great impact on the world. Right now, he’s chasing it as an NFL football player. We’re in full support of him that way, but even beyond football. I always say I appreciate him a lot, because he allowed my kids to go to school and talk a little trash, which they needed to be able to do. We’re in touch.”

Last December, Pavia was at the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, alongside Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiyah Love, and Julian Sayin, for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. While Mendoza was the eventual winner, Pavia was one of three on that stage to enter the NFL Draft. However, as the draft went on, it became clear that Pavia’s downsides could not be overcome by a Heisman nomination.

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Before the NFL draft, many scouts raised concerns about Pavia’s height. He didn’t have the desired physique to play the position in the NFL. Moreover, his social media outburst after the Heisman snub didn’t help his case, either. At the time, Vandy head coach Clark Lea backed his QB, publicly saying that Pavia is learning from his mistakes. Even Lea’s assurance didn’t lead to a draft selection.

After joining the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent, he was waived on July 23, days before the start of training camp. Their reason was to make room on the 90-man roster for veteran center Ethan Pocic, as the franchise already has established quarterback depth. Pavia was to be the fifth option behind Lamar Jackson, backup Tyler Huntley, veteran Skylar Thompson, and fellow undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano.

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Despite the rejection, Pavia is not giving up. He has chosen to navigate the NFL waiver wire and has an uncertain future for now. His main options will be to explore other professional leagues or seek a new spot on an NFL roster. Hopefully, he lays his hands on what he is chasing, but currently, Pavia has no place in the NFL.