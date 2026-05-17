Diego Pavia’s Ex-Vanderbilt Teammate Makes Heartwarming Move for Local Community

Vanderbilt’s standout RB, Sedrick Alexander, has had his father guiding him throughout his football journey ever since he was four. His father taught him the fundamentals, the skills, and the mentality that go into becoming an elite player. And that finally helped him amass more than 5,000 rushing yards in four years at his LBJ High School in Austin. While Sedrick had his father to help, he understands that not every budding athlete has the privilege of having a mentor.

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After a standout high school career, Alexander enrolled at Vanderbilt and started showing his brilliance as the team made history last year. But even as he and his teammates dominated the SEC and navigated a grueling schedule, Alexander never forgot his roots. This year, he has donated $2,000 to his high school and even went on the field to oversee 200 kids participating in his second youth football camp.

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“It feels great. Coming out here and coming to the field that I used to play on back in high school all the time, I’m just enjoying it,” Alexander said about his youth camp. “Just having two camps this year, just adjusting from last year, and just building on each and every year. And I think that’s something great for our community and the kids. I just love giving back, and I think that the kids love it when I come back and coach them and show them.”

Growing up in Austin, his dad, Sedrick Alexander Sr., kindled his love for football when he was just four. The duo used to watch football together, and becoming a running back probably germinated long before he took the field. Alexander’s father loved watching legendary RB Adrian Peterson, and it had a subtle influence on Sedrick, who now wears Peterson’s #28 in homage to his dad. After all, his dad is the reason Sedrick rose steadily in his football career.

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“He was the first person to help me with the fundamentals of football,” Sedrick said about his dad. “I think just learning at a young age made me successful now, and I was able to be ahead of other kids. My dad has been my coach, bringing me up, and he just made me love the game of football. He taught me how to play, and then I just ran with it, really.”

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Sedrick was “ahead of the other kids” because he had his dad watching over him, guiding him, and instilling that RB love in him. That’s exactly what he plans to do with his youth football camps: mentor young kids. This was Sedrick’s second youth football camp in a year, and he plans to organize more, giving back to the community that forged him not only as a player but also as a human being.

“I love LBJ. I’ve been there for four years, well, three and a half, because I graduated early. But I spent most of my time at LBJ, and I just enjoyed the people, the people that I was surrounded by,” Sedrick added. “Especially my teammates and just the culture that we brought there. And then you saw the success we had, making it to the state semi-finals one year and to the finals. I feel like giving back to this school is something that God put me in a position to do.”

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More than 200 young kids participating in Sedrick’s youth camp worked on their drills as the Vandy RB inspired them with his stories. They worked on their craft, competed in one-on-ones, and, after the drills, even received awards for top performances. To make the camp even more sustainable and a long-term project, the Vandy RB brought his high school teammates with him, who also helped the kids with the drills, creating an overall fun event for the community.

Sedrick Alexander sets the bar high for his performances

In high school, Sedrick was a multi-sport athlete, playing basketball, competing in track and field, and playing football. In March 2022, he ran the 100 meters in just 11.42 seconds as a junior before becoming the Texas District 13-4A D-1 offensive MVP that same year. Coming in 2023 as a three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Sedrick has now achieved more than he ever imagined. But he doesn’t plan to stop there.

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“I mean, nobody’s perfect. You always want to improve,” Sedrick said about his development. “[I want to] improve in a lot of things. I think the biggest thing for me is just creating more explosive runs for myself… I can do a lot of things on the field. And I think I’m versatile. I think the coaches can literally put me anywhere on the offense, and I can thrive. That’s probably one of my biggest things, being an all-around back and being able to do everything.”

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Alexander has been a standout for the Commodores over the past three seasons. Last year, he not only notched 567 rushing yards but also 200 receiving yards, demonstrating he is a versatile threat. And when he wasn’t doing those things, he contributed in defensive snaps, as he has two solo tackles to his name. Returning in 2026, the 5’9″ and 200 lb RB expects to continue that dominance and chart his NFL journey.