Diego Pavia’s Fortunes Change After a Series of Bad News

Diego Pavia’s football story is quite uncommon. The former Vanderbilt QB played his whole college career with a chip on his shoulder and surprised everyone with his football abilities. Then April came and suddenly teams didn’t believe in him enough to draft him. After that draft slide came the endless social media backlash as conversation about his height, attitude, and arm strength overshadowed all the positives.

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Buried underneath all that noise, Diego Pavia still won. After one of the roughest months of his football life, he finally got a reminder that his college career mattered. This week, he was named Male Amateur Athlete of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

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Now, this announcement doesn’t erase the draft disaster but it shifts the conversation back to what Diego Pavia actually did on a football field instead of what people think about him online. And if you strip away the general perception of his off-field antics, what he did was historic.

At Vanderbilt, Diego Pavia dragged one of the SEC’s most overlooked programs into relevance. The Commodores finished with the first 10-win season in school history. This was the school even Nick Saban called the easiest place to play in the SEC until they shocked Alabama by defeating them once under Pavia.

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Last season, Diego Pavia completed 267 of 378 passes for 3,539 yards, 29 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions. Then he added another 862 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. He broke Vanderbilt’s single-game passing record against Kentucky and twice tied the school record for passing touchdowns in a game with five. Then he finished second in Heisman voting and won SEC Offensive Player of the Year. Even so, things got crazy after he went undrafted.

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A screenshot of an alleged Instagram story started circulating online claiming Diego Pavia posted, “F— the NFL. I write my own path.”

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The post was never verified. No confirmed connection ever officially tied it to him. But by then, perception had already done its damage. And that’s so because a similar thing already happened before. After losing the Heisman Trophy, Diego Pavia faced criticism for another emotional social media moment. It includes a vulgar post directed at voters and Indiana for which he later apologized publicly.

But now, after weeks where everything around him felt negative, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame recognition gave him a breather.

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“This year’s Achievement Award honorees reflect the very best of Tennessee’s rich sports tradition – from legends who’ve inspired generations to rising stars making their mark on the national stage,” chairman Harold Graeter said.

And whether NFL scouts liked him or not, he undeniably earned his place there.

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Diego Pavia gets an NFL shot with the Ravens

At under 5’10, Diego Pavia never fit the NFL’s preferred QB size. But after the embarrassing draft slide, the Baltimore Ravens gave him a lifeline. The franchise signed him to a three-year undrafted free-agent deal, giving him a shot to compete for the third QB spot. That’s all he needs, a chance for one coaching staff to believe he can help them and head coach Jesse Minter sounded supportive.

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“[Pavia has] had some experiences that are learning experiences that he could learn from and be better from,” he said in an ESPN interview. “But when you talk to the people inside that building [at Vanderbilt] and what he’s about as a player, he is showing up early every day and working really hard.”

His pro leap came at a price. Diego Pavia earned nearly $2.5 million in NIL money during his final Vanderbilt season. His rookie NFL salary is just somewhere between $885,000 and just over $1 million if he sticks on the active roster. But right now, the biggest value isn’t immediate salary but opportunity. And the Ravens gave him one.

April was rough for Diego Pavia with the draft humbling him and the internet piling on. But by May, he had a major state honor and a real NFL opportunity. And for a QB like him, that chip on his shoulder may be the fuel he needs to become great.