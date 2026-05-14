Diego Pavia’s Vanderbilt Successor Lands Unique Career Opportunity Through $2M NIL

Following Diego Pavia’s NFL departure, Vandy secured an elite QB in Jared Curtis. But the five-star true freshman didn’t choose the Commodores initially, as he committed to Georgia in 2024. Now, his decision to play for Vanderbilt not only gives Curtis a chance to see the field, but also, just a few months after his arrival in Nashville, an opportunity to be a movie star.

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As a direct component of his NIL deal with the Commodores, Curtis secured a cameo role in comedian Nate Bargatze’s upcoming family comedy, The Breadwinner, as reported by Outkick founder Clay Travis. Distributed by Sony Pictures, the movie is scheduled for theatrical release on May 29.

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In this movie, Curtis has a brief appearance as a customer shopping for a car while wearing a Vandy baseball cap. But his commitment to his hometown, Vanderbilt, wasn’t part of his initial plan; that’s where Bargatze, a lifelong, passionate Vandy superfan, played a huge role.

Last season, when ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast live from Wyatt Lawn ahead of the top-15 showdown between Vanderbilt and Missouri, Bargatze campaigned for Curtis to flip his commitment from Georgia to the Commodores.

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Although Bargatze never attended Vandy, growing up a Nashville local, his mother, Carol, worked in the Vanderbilt athletics ticket office when he was a child. Since then, he has supported the Commodores, and on his official website, Bargatze lists the sentence “I love the Vanderbilt Commodores” before making any mention of his comedy career.

His recruiting pitch for Pavia’s Vandy successor, whether it helped to change Curtis’ mindset or not, we don’t know, but after twice (March 2024 and May 2025) committing to the Bulldogs, finally in December 2025, the freshman QB signed with Vanderbilt as the highest-rated recruit in the program’s history. Now, this unique film-based incentive could help the Vanderbilt QB open another career opportunity.

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And there’s no doubt about Jared Curtis’ potential to make a standout performance as a true freshman. Last season as a senior, he recorded 2,073 yards and 36 TDs at Nashville Christian School and was named a national All-American. He led the Eagles to consecutive Tennessee Division II Class A state titles in 2024 and 2025. Over his four seasons there, he accumulated 12,015 yards and 177 TDs.

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Now, at Vanderbilt, the 2025 Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year is in the middle of a QB battle.

Does Vanderbilt have confidence in Jared Curtis?

The Commodores did not name a QB1 after spring camp; the freshman 5-star QB is battling three other QBs on the roster for the starting job. Those included Blaze Berlowitz, a veteran QB who took the opening snaps at the spring game; Jack Elliott; and Whit Muschamp. While fans view Curtis as the natural heir to departing Heisman runner-up Diego Pavia, the Vanderbilt staff is pushing him to earn the spot.

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In the 2026 spring game, he completed 3-of-4 passes for 52 yards and showcased a heavy downfield arm. Head coach Clark Lea noted that while Curtis possesses “unique physical elements,” he still requires time to master the mental processing of the SEC defensive schemes.

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“He’s got arm talent, and he’s got confidence to make the throw. Again, this is going to be a different speed for him, both the defensive backs and how they close space, and the defensive line and how the pocket crushes. So he’s going to have to learn through mistakes,” said Lea.