brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Diego Pavia’s Teammate Makes Major Career Announcement Right Before Iowa Game

ByAkash D

Dec 28, 2025 | 12:49 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Diego Pavia’s Teammate Makes Major Career Announcement Right Before Iowa Game

ByAkash D

Dec 28, 2025 | 12:49 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

As Diego Pavia’s Vanderbilt prepares for the 2025 ReliaQuest Bowl, they receive an unfortunate update from a teammate. The star offensive lineman, who received All-SEC honors, made his career decision, keeping the Commodores’ offense at high risk for the Bowl game against Iowa.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel’s report on X, Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers has opted out of the ReliaQuest Bowl game against Iowa on December 31st. Stowers, who won the 2025 John Mackey Award and earned first-team All-SEC honors, has started preparing for the NFL Draft to compete for the top tight end slot.

“I’ve already started prepping for the NFL Combine,” Eli Stowers told ESPN. “So I won’t play, but this team will always hold a special place in my heart, and it was important for me to be here with my guys to support them in this game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved