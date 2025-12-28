Diego Pavia’s Teammate Makes Major Career Announcement Right Before Iowa Game

As Diego Pavia’s Vanderbilt prepares for the 2025 ReliaQuest Bowl, they receive an unfortunate update from a teammate. The star offensive lineman, who received All-SEC honors, made his career decision, keeping the Commodores’ offense at high risk for the Bowl game against Iowa.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel’s report on X, Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers has opted out of the ReliaQuest Bowl game against Iowa on December 31st. Stowers, who won the 2025 John Mackey Award and earned first-team All-SEC honors, has started preparing for the NFL Draft to compete for the top tight end slot.

“I’ve already started prepping for the NFL Combine,” Eli Stowers told ESPN. “So I won’t play, but this team will always hold a special place in my heart, and it was important for me to be here with my guys to support them in this game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…