Dillon Gabriel Catches Strays As Dan Lanning’s Oregon Receives Strong Analyst Verdict

Dan Lanning’s Oregon has been following a similar pattern with quarterbacks. The last few times, the QB1 came via the portal, with experience under his belt. That was the case with both Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel. One can argue the same for this year’s likely starter, Dante Moore. However, while the portal bit applies to his case, he doesn’t have the luxury of 50+ starts. Instead, the UCLA transfer has something that neither of the two previous QBs had.

When Big Ten Network’s Yogi Roth dropped by last month’s fall camp, his verdict about Dante Moore was hard to ignore. “He’s got such a unique ability to throw a catchable ball,” Roth said. “He can place it all over the field.” Moreover, Moore’s competitive temperament and pinpoint accuracy are the two things Roth says define a true starter. Dan Lanning himself has pointed out the ‘big improvements’ in quarterback command, cadence, and confidence. Now, we have another analyst who can’t stop raving about the Ducks’ offense this season with Dante Moore.

On “The McShay Show,” Todd McShay and Steve Muench discussed how the 2025 season may shape up for Dan Lanning’s team. While McShay has had his reservations, Muench went all in. He believes that Oregon could be better than the previous season, simply because they’d be better in the trenches. “I think that the defensive line’s going to be better this year… Bear Alexander and Amari Washington on the inside,” Muench said. He said the same thing about the offensive line, but the biggest reason he cited may surprise some people.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“And watch out. I’m just going to tell you this right now. You’re going to think I’m crazy. They’re going to be better at quarterback.” There’s a reason why the analyst said the thought may be perceived as crazy. How do you improve upon Dillon Gabriel, the guy who led you to an undefeated regular season? Well! You haven’t been paying attention to Will Stein’s magic behind the scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

“He [Stein] had Dillon Gabriel for one year, and I know that Gabriel was experienced, and I got that, and yeah, Dante Moore only had five starts.” In a way, while the 2024 season was a Dillon Gabriel story in every sense, it also gave the offensive coordinator the chance to introduce his system to Dante Moore. The backup QB even saw the field in some one-sided games. However, for Muench, there’s another factor that separates Moore from his two predecessors.

“What did we think about Bo Nix when Will Stein got him? What did we think about Dillon Gabriel when he got him? What did you think about Dante Moore when he came out of high school? Five-star dude. Now he’s got a five-star dude that he’s had in the building for two years,” Muench said. That sets Dante Moore apart! More time under Will Stein and a better opportunity to learn the offense.

It’s also not true that Moore has not tasted the fire. He started his college career under Chip Kelly at UCLA and carved out a place in history as the ninth true freshman to ever start for the Bruins. Moore’s debut was electric. He torched defenses for 615 yards and seven touchdowns across his first three games. And while it wasn’t always smooth sailing, he ran into the brutal “freshman wall” with interceptions and adversity. After riding the rollercoaster at UCLA and then spending an entire season studying under Gabriel in Eugene, Moore is set up perfectly to leap forward. Will Stein himself draws a compelling comparison.

The offensive coordinator likens Moore to Teddy Bridgewater, an NFL veteran known for his intelligence, leadership, and consistent playmaking. That’s high praise from a coach who played alongside Bridgewater in college. Moore’s advantage? He genuinely wants to expand his skill set. While Gabriel was steady and efficient, Moore is embracing a new level of explosiveness, working on speed, accuracy, and leadership. In a recent interview, Moore shared his excitement about reaching 21.5 miles per hour in speed drills. This adds a dynamic element to his game with his feet that Gabriel never emphasized as much. “As he got here, you could see that his talent has flourished,” Stein said after Tuesday’s fall camp.

“So humble, he’s willing to learn. He’s a great blend of like Bo’s football IQ, and (how) Dillon can just pull everybody together, which is really unique and special.”

The dynamic duo taking Eugene’s offense by storm

“And by the way, I get the receivers,” Muench added during the discussion. “But it’s a receiver-friendly offense. They put these guys in a position to produce. and Dakorien Moore, the freshman who was the fourth overall freshman in the ESPN 300 this year. That dude’s going to come in and he’s going to do things where people like, oh my god.” This year’s Oregon receiver room isn’t quite as stacked as it was last season. Now, losing a top wideout like Evan Stewart might feel like a crippling blow on paper. Yet, Oregon’s offense remains primed to adapt and even thrive.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dakorien arrived in Eugene as the highest-rated freshman receiver in the country, known for his blazing speed, silky smooth hands, and big-play ability. This guy’s a five-star magician who racked up 1,523 yards and 18 touchdowns in his senior season. He led his high school to back-to-back state titles and even set national records in track. With Stewart out, Dakorien is ready to grab that opportunity and run with it. Both literally and figuratively. Oregon’s coaching staff has already emphasized that they designed their offense to get the ball into the hands of playmakers in space, which fits Dakorien’s style perfectly.

Muench also admits, “Dakorien Moore, the wide receiver, is going to make an immediate impact.” Plus, the chemistry brewing between Dakorien Moore and Dante Moore has been a major bright spot. Their “Moore to Moore” connection in practice is generating buzz. It’s promising crisp routes and pinpoint throws that could ignite the offense. That being said, Moore’s expected to step up big time. With his speed and big-play ability, he could blow the lid off defenses this year.