Dillon Gabriel Trolls Oregon QB With Cheeky Response Over Sabrina Carpenter Dating Rumors

If you’ve been within shouting distance of college football or pop culture reporting recently, you’re aware that the boundaries between gridiron greatness and Hollywood romance have never been more blurred. From Travis Hunter’s girlfriend Leanna Lenee, who’s essentially a YouTube personality. This intersection of college football and celebrity life gets crazier. When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made everyone care about the Chiefs overnight, do you remember? So, it was just a matter of time before a new rumor swept the college ranks. Oregon’s emerging quarterback, who’s appeared in the rumor column himself, thanks to none other than NFL rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Head coach Dan Lanning has emphatically stated he has confidence in his young QBs. Dante Moore may be the front-runner, but you can’t discuss Oregon’s future without Luke Moga. He didn’t take the field as a redshirt freshman a season ago but opted for that year off, learning and developing. But his prep stats were insane: almost 1,900 passing yards, 23 touchdown passes, and another 657 yards with 12 touchdowns on the ground. And just when you thought the buzz couldn’t possibly get any larger, Luke Moga just upped “offseason hype” to a whole new level of helium-fueled in Eugene. The Ducks’ redshirt freshman QB—already known for his cannon arm and dual-threat abilities—was seen at Killer Burger, but it wasn’t the fries that everyone was buzzing about.

Sitting across from him? None other than Emmy-nominated pop star Sabrina Carpenter. The two were laughing, splitting burgers, and looking very much like a pair on a traditional college town date. The action didn’t end at Eugene’s city limits. Dillon Gabriel, never one to pass up a good headline, shared the viral news on his Instagram story with the caption: “Hard launch bro! Happy for you guys.” That one tweet was all it took to put Ducks Twitter into meltdown, with fans commenting on Moga’s “QB1” status on and off the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DDF🦆 (@thedepressedducksfan) Expand Post

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Neither Moga nor Carpenter has made anything official, but the internet is lapping up every morsel of information, with Ducks fans teasing that Moga is winning on and off the field. Carpenter, a veteran of her high-profile romances, appears to have secured a new publicity headline mate in Moga—at least temporarily. Whether it’s just a burger lunch or the beginning of Eugene’s new power couple, one thing’s certain: this QB can keep the spotlight, even during the offseason.

Dillon Gabriel’s cleveland takeover

Stepping off the excitement of his mischievous “hard launch” message about Luke Moga and Sabrina Carpenter, Dillon Gabriel is in the news in Cleveland for a completely different reason. The Oregon rookie QB, selected 94th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, is right in the middle of one of the NFL’s most populated quarterback competitions—with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders all fighting for the position. He’s taking most reps at minicamp, frequently practicing with the first team, and sources indicate the Browns are interested in what he has to offer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gabriel’s collegiate résumé is loaded—Big Ten Player of the Year, Heisman finalist, and the all-time FBS leader in total touchdowns. What he has that others don’t is his poise, accuracy, and ability to quickly make timing-based throws, which perfectly coincides with the Browns’ West Coast-style offense.

Some scouts quibble about his height and arm strength, but Cleveland’s front office isn’t losing sleep over it. They have a guy who’s learned new systems at three different schools and excelled every time. With Deshaun Watson injured, the door is open wide, and Gabriel’s playmaking skill of extending plays and making intelligent reads might be the added boost this offense is missing.