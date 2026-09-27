“Dirty”: Dante Moore’s Oregon Teammate Takes Shot at USC Athlete After Lincoln Riley’s Unexpected Response

Things took a controversial turn during the Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans showdown when Desman Stephens II delivered a heavy hit on Dante Moore, forcing the Oregon quarterback out of the stadium. The linebacker was subsequently ejected, but what happened next caught attention.

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Cameras spotted Stephens laughing on the sidelines, showing little visible remorse. Naturally, questions followed. But USC’s head coach Lincoln Riley had an answer nobody quite saw coming.

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At the postgame press conference, Riley was asked whether he saw Stephens celebrating Moore’s injury. The head coach flatly denied witnessing the incident, saying, “I did not see it.”

A response like this was certainly not what many were expecting, especially the Ducks, who were absolutely disgruntled by what transpired on the field. At the post-game press conference, cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. was asked how he felt witnessing the play involving their QB, Dante Moore. Finney did not mince his words, taking a subtle jab at the entire USC Trojans team.

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“I mean, as a defender, you obviously scout the QB a lot. So, if he’s going to run, he’s a running QB, but some QBs run, scramble to throw the ball. And I feel like that was a dirty hit because, I mean, I can’t, I don’t want to talk too much on them, but if it was us on there, if it was our defense on there, the outcome would have been different,” said Finney.

Moore’s injury occurred midway through the second quarter after he scrambled for a first down and slid near USC’s 12-yard line. Stephens arrived late, delivering a shoulder blow to Moore’s head. The quarterback displayed a fencing response, remained motionless, and was stretchered into an ambulance for hospitalization, while Stephens was immediately ejected.

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Following his ejection, Stephens was not only seen laughing and mocking the Oregon Ducks but also returned to the sidelines in street clothes during the second half, cheering on his team.

When Lincoln Riley was asked about the incident, the USC head coach responded with an angry expression, launching into a heated rant, saying, “Why? Because he’s on our football team,” Riley responded.

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While Riley did pray for Moore’s well-being, it still wasn’t enough to satisfy many, as his lack of action was quite telling. However, the Ducks’ head coach, Dan Lanning, came out all guns blazing against the Trojans.

“It’s a disgusting play. You don’t want to see it happen,” Lanning said. “It’s disappointing that it happened. I’m praying that our player’s healthy, and I’m praying that their player can learn from that situation, because that’s not a moment you want to be a part of.”

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Moore suffered a concussion during the game and is currently following the concussion protocol. Dan Lanning added that Moore is now able to walk and is aware of his surroundings.

“He’s in recovery, so I don’t want to speak too soon, but he is moving, and he does have the ability to move,” Lanning said.

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Moore’s return this season remains uncertain; however, the Ducks’ management is hopeful that he will recover sooner than expected. Meanwhile, the USC Trojans have suspended Stephens for one game, ruling him out of their upcoming clash against Washington.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during yesterday’s game,” his statement read. “Seeing a player injured like that is incredibly serious, and my reaction in the moments afterward was completely inappropriate and inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions. That is not the person or teammate I want to be, and I will learn from this.”

In Moore’s absence, Dylan Raiola stepped into the starting lineup and led Oregon on six scoring drives across seven attempts. Until Moore is cleared to return, Raiola will be tasked with keeping the Ducks’ offense firing on all cylinders and ensuring they remain competitive.