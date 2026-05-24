“Disabled”: Curt Cignetti Pulls Off Risky Driving Move at IndyCar

It’s not every day you see a head coach behind the wheel of a race car, but Curt Cignetti has never been the kind of man to follow the ordinary route. If he can dream big enough to turn the Hoosiers into national champions with a perfect 16-0 season, then taking a spin on the racetrack is just another cakewalk for a coach who thrives on defying the odds.

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As the Indy 500 reached its 110th year, the guest of honor was Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, who drove a pace car, kicking off the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ on Sunday afternoon. Cignetti looked completely locked in during the moment, especially when Pat McAfee joked on X, “It’s not every day you see a Black Hawk helicopter chasing you in your rear-view mirror.”

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Cignetti’s response only added to the energy, sounding like he was ready to pull off a full-on Fast and Furious sequence. “The rear-view mirror was disabled. Have to keep your eye on the bullseye!” replied Cignetti on X.

That’s coach Cignetti for us; walking down the red carpet of the biggest racing event in track pants with a Gatorade in his hand, he took the words he said before the 2025 season, “It’s time to rip off the rear-view mirror and focus on the target ahead,” quite literally.

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Completely locked in with his eyes fixed on the road ahead, Curt Cignetti barely even acknowledged the host trying to talk to him from the passenger seat. “See National Champion Curt Cignetti there. Curt, this is Townsend Bell from the Fox 4th boot. Do you copy? I am sensing he’s a little focused on his job at the moment,” the host said.

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Other than this brief moment, the stoic coach Cignetti had his walls down, and it felt like he was a kid in a candy shop, and his excitement was evident when he spoke to Wish TV’s Angela Moryan, with the biggest smile on his face, who asked him, “How fast are you going to go?” “That depends on the car. It’s really cool. It’s a rush out of a great coach. I’m ready to go,” said Coach Cignetti.

The interview wouldn’t have been complete without Cignetti sharing his feelings about the experience and whether it surpassed the Hoosiers’ previous championship crowning.

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“It was awesome, you know, we let it out a little at the end. It was fun. Well, it’s like entering a stadium in football. I’ve never focused on the crowd; I’ve blotted them out, and it was the same way today. I focused on the road, and, you know, I’m a little impatient, so the hardest part was waiting. They’re two great experiences, but it takes a hell of a lot longer to prepare and build a national champion.”

The event was equally special for the fans because it gave them a rare chance to see Cignetti in public, as he had largely stayed away from appearances after winning the natty.

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Cignetti demanded privacy after winning the championship

Most coaches in the Power Four would take a victory lap and might even hit a few events after winning a national championship. But for Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti, none of that even crossed his mind one bit. He turned down 95% public event invites and media appearances and even asked the higher authorities of the university to shield him from these events and let him lie low to prepare for the next season.

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Coach Cignetti explicitly told the IU President, Pamela Whitten, and the Athletic Director, Scott Dolson, to flat-out reject almost every interview, fan event, or speaking request that comes their way.

“I’ve got to be able to do my job,” he said. “These things pull you out of the office, and they take up your time. I mean, I have a job to do. Believe it or not, I’m busy,” Curt Cignetti said.

However, there was one massive exception to his no-fun rule: “I’m 95% football. We’ve said no to everything except for the Indy 500,” Cignetti said. The honor and the culture were too big for even a self-proclaimed workaholic like Cignetti to justify saying no.