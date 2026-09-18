“Disappointed”: Steve Sarkisian Breaks Silence as Texas Coach Arrested After Car Crash

Just five days ago, Austin was on top of the world. The Texas Longhorns had just clawed back to beat Ohio State 24-23, snatching the No. 1 spot in the country. Fans were still celebrating that wild weekend win when news broke Wednesday night that hit the brakes on all the excitement.

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Texas co-DC and inside LBs coach Johnny Nansen was arrested and charged with misdemeanor DWI following a three-vehicle crash in Austin, ESPN reported. Steve Sarkisian addressed the situation Thursday, but he wasn’t about to say more than he knew.

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“We had an unfortunate situation [Wednesday] evening,” he said. “I’m still gathering facts. I’m still monitoring the situation. We’re obviously disappointed. But that’s all I really have on that at this time.”

And that’s where Texas stands for now, with a lot of questions and not many answers. Johnny Nansen was not at practice Thursday. Steve Sarkisian also has not decided whether the assistant will coach Saturday against UTSA.

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Texas co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Johnny Nansen has been charged with misdemeanor DWI, head coach Steve Sarkisian announced Thursday. https://t.co/AfDwocVPRf— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 17, 2026

The crash happened around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday on S. Capital of Texas Highway. Austin police said three vehicles were involved. When officers arrived, they spoke with Johnny Nansen. Police said they noticed signs that pointed to possible impairment. He was then put through field sobriety tests, and officers said they found several signs of impairment.

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He was arrested and booked on a Class B misdemeanor DWI charge. The charge can carry at least 72 hours in jail under Texas law. It can also mean as much as 180 days behind bars and a fine of up to $2,000. Thursday began with Nansen out of custody. Records from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office show he was released at 7:47 a.m. after spending the night in jail. He was released on a personal recognizance bond, Horns247 reported. Now come the questions for Texas.

Johnny Nansen isn’t a newcomer in Austin. He has been with Texas since the 2024 season after spending two years as Arizona’s DC. He also has a long history with Steve Sarkisian, working under him at Washington from 2009 to 2011 and again at USC from 2014 to 2015. Earlier this year, the school extended him through the 2027 season with a reported annual salary of $1.2 million, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

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His role has also remained important despite another major change on the defensive staff. Will Muschamp is now Texas’ full-time DC and has been calling the plays. Johnny Nansen stayed on as co-DC and LBs coach after Muschamp replaced Pete Kwiatkowski. That arrangement has worked so far.

For Nansen, this is a clean record hit by a sudden, ugly headline. He has no prior public discipline across his decades on college sidelines. But for Texas, off-field legal troubles for high-earning assistants usually lead to quick suspensions or clear institutional discipline.

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Holding the top spot in the country means the school cannot afford to brush this off, and Sarkisian knows the college football world is watching how strict his culture really is.

What is Steve Sarkisian’s next step for Nansen?

Will Muschamp’s defense just held Ohio State to 23 points in Texas’ comeback win, helping the Longhorns survive one of the biggest games on their schedule. But on Thursday morning, Texas analyst Garrett Cox led the LBs room during practice, according to Horns247. After all, they now have to prepare for a game while waiting to find out whether Johnny Nansen will be available, suspended, or otherwise removed from his normal duties.

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Steve Sarkisian hasn’t announced any discipline. He said the program would have more information as Saturday’s game gets closer.

“So you know, we’ll have more for you as we get closer to the ball game,” he said. “For us, you know, at the end of the day, for our players, I think keeping the main thing the main thing.”

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The main thing, of course, is football. Texas hosts UTSA on Saturday night as the No. 1 team in the country, just days after beating Ohio State in one of the most significant wins of Steve Sarkisian’s tenure. Arch Manning completed 23 of 37 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown, and one interception against the Buckeyes. He also ran for 24 yards.

UTSA arrives after a 31-26 win over Texas State. Owen McCown threw for 214 yards and a touchdown without an interception, while Robert Henry rushed for 80 yards. Texas should be spending this week talking about staying No. 1 and building on the Ohio State win. Instead, the Longhorns are answering questions about one of their coaches.