Disappointing Update for Kirby Smart & Georgia as 4-Star Samari Matthews Teases College Football Destination in Major Announcement

Samari Matthews, a high-flying defensive back out of Cornelius’ Hough High, is making a rapid impression as one of the most electrifying prospects in the class of 2026. Statistically speaking, Matthews is more than a big body—this guy is a playmaker. Although analysts don’t always feature raw interception and pass breakup numbers, his shutdown corner reputation is supported by his national rating: at present, scouts rank him as the 136th-best player nationwide, the 12th-best cornerback total, and the ninth-best among North Carolina players in his class. Matthews has been in the sights of blueblood schools since his first year, and now that he’s coming into the home stretch of his high school years, the battle for his commitment is intensifying.

He’s already been on official visits to some of college football’s biggest names, such as South Carolina, Texas, Florida State, and Miami, with each school giving him the red-carpet treatment and making their pitch as to why he should end up at their school. His top finalists have changed slightly, but currently, everyone’s abuzz with South Carolina, Texas, Florida State, Clemson, and Oregon, with Miami also recently entering strongly into his top tier per some reports. And it appears Matthews received a little bit of a special tug from Mike Norvell’s FSU.

In a recent interview with Pat Burnham on the 8th of June, Samari speaks candidly about his attitude towards FSU and particularly Mike Norvell. “FSU’s definitely always been the top contender since my freshman year after the camps that they offered me, uh, so they’ve always been high for me and, they’re definitely a top contender in my recruitment,” Samari says.

Matthews has seen FSU maintain that intensity over the years. The coaching staff, particularly head coach Mike Norvell, has remained true to their method. The transformation on the defense particularly intrigued him with Coach White and Coach Coop arriving on staff. What amazed him the most? The Seminoles’ defense is versatile. Matthews dissected it, explaining that FSU’s scheme is chock-full of possibilities: man-to-man, Cover 2, Cover 4, match coverage—name it, and they have it in their repertoires.

Matthews just couldn’t say enough about the family atmosphere of the program. “Florida State is in that top group of schools with Texas and South Carolina,” Matthews told On3. “The family atmosphere, the football culture, and how consistent they have been in my recruitment make them stay high. Those people at Florida State have never changed.” They wanted to know him, his history, and his aspirations, both on and off the pitch. That amount of care and consideration left Matthews with a huge impression, as he has watched lots of programs make the red-carpet treatment, yet not always in the same manner.

Samari also talked about the conversation he had with Norvell. “I can give you the whole speech word for word, and he just ends off like, ‘If you don’t want to be great, don’t come to Florida State; if you only care about football, don’t come to Florida State.’ And he just breaks it down to you that, like, this is more than just a football program for you; he cares more about the afterlife and just a relationship for me and him.” When Matthews has a sit-down with Coach Norvell, it’s not all X’s and O’s. Norvell reinforces the fact that FSU is about developing men, not athletes. Norvell is renowned for his emphasis on relationships, and that is something Matthews has observed firsthand.

On visits and conversations, Norvell and his staff take the time to learn about recruits as individuals—what drives them, what they want to accomplish, and how they can develop. With his decision in August hanging over him, every little bit counts, and Matthews was drinking it all in. He received quality time with head coach Mike Norvell, including a memorable photo shoot, and spent ample time with the staff, who’ve made him feel like a priority from day one.

FSU’s family vibe outshines Georgia’s powerhouse pitch

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs feel more like tidal waves. Georgia, a perennial powerhouse, has built a reputation for landing top-tier defensive backs. But in Matthews’ case, the Bulldogs have always been lurking in the background, part of his top eight, but never the main character. While that, FSU—led by Mike Norvell—has been at the forefront, giving Matthews a sense of being a priority, establishing that relationship from scratch, and red-carpeting him every time he sets foot on campus.

Now, with Matthews’ official visit to FSU behind him and him openly calling the Seminoles a top contender, the message is clear: if you’re Georgia, you’re not just fighting for a spot in his top three—you’re fighting to even stay relevant. Matthews has narrowed his focus to FSU, Texas, and South Carolina, and the vibe is that Georgia is on the outside looking in. For Kirby Smart, who boasts of recruiting battles, this is a bitter pill to swallow.