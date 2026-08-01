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“Discipline Problem”: Paul Finebaum Raises Fresh Concerns About Kalen DeBoer’s Leadership at Alabama

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Khosalu Puro

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Aug 1, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

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“Discipline Problem”: Paul Finebaum Raises Fresh Concerns About Kalen DeBoer’s Leadership at Alabama

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Khosalu Puro

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Aug 1, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

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Winning games matters in Alabama, but that’s never been the whole standard. Fans expect clean, tough football and a team that looks in control every Saturday. That’s why Paul Finebaum isn’t leaving Kalen DeBoer alone. Now, it’s no longer about whether he can draw up an offense. It’s about whether the Tide still carries the edge people associate with the program.

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That debate flared up again this week after Paul Finebaum questioned the state of discipline within Alabama. Speaking on The Paul Finebaum Show, the SEC analyst pointed to comments from a caller who claimed there were discipline issues stretching beyond game day.

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“He talked about a discipline problem on the field, off the field, on the sidelines, in the locker room,” he said. “It was very troubling to hear, and when that’s who you are as a coach, it’s hard. You can only succeed if you are able to maintain the respect of your football team. And I think there is some debate whether that is around the Alabama program right now.”

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Those remarks land harder because they tap into a conversation that’s been hanging around Alabama since Kalen DeBoer arrived. Back when Nick Saban ran the program, this stuff rarely lingered. A dumb penalty, and you heard about it. A sloppy mistake, and it got cleaned up. That was just how the place worked. The standard wasn’t up for debate.

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On paper, DeBoer tried fixing this. Cornerback Zabien Brown noted at SEC Media Days how team meetings targeted foolish flags. The numbers responded, dropping from 95 penalties in 2024 to 67 in 2025. But cleaning up yellow flags on Saturdays hasn’t stopped critics from questioning what happens behind closed doors.

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Paul Finebaum had touched on this months ago. Back in April, he brought up former Alabama coach Bill Curry while talking about Kalen DeBoer. His point wasn’t that the current one couldn’t coach. The problem, at least in the eyes of plenty of Alabama fans, was that he was too nice, too soft. 

It’s also why moments from around the SEC draw attention. At SEC Media Days, new Florida coach Jon Sumrall interrupted his own answer after a loud phone rang in the room. He said that the person would have been thrown out of one of his team meetings. It was a brief exchange, but it showed the kind of no-nonsense image many Alabama fans still expect from their own program.

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Kalen DeBoer has repeatedly talked about building a tougher football team. Safety Bray Hubbard echoed that message by saying Alabama has to play with physicality throughout the season, not just in flashes. Now comes the part that matters. Fall camp opens this week, and eventually the conversations will shift from talk shows to Saturdays. 

If Alabama plays cleaner, tougher, and wins consistently, questions about leadership will fade on their own. If not, the debate Finebaum reignited isn’t going anywhere.

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Khosalu Puro

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Khosalu Puro is a Primetime College Football Writer at EssentiallySports, keeping a close watch on everything from locker room buzz to end zone drama. Her journalism career began with four relentless years covering regional football circuits, where she honed her eye for team dynamics on the field. At EssentiallySports, she took that foundation national, leading coverage across the college football space. For the past two seasons, she has anchored ES Marquee Saturdays, managing live weekend coverage while sharing her expertise with the team’s emerging writers. She also plays a key role in the CFB Pro Writer Program, a unique initiative connecting editorial storytelling with fan-driven content. Khosalu ensures her experience is passed on to the rest of the team as well.

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Himanga Mahanta

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