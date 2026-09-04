“Disgusting”: LSU Great Officially Gives Up on Alma Mater After Recognizing Lane Kiffin’s “True Colors”

Lane Kiffin has added to the long list of his critics with the latest eligibility fiasco involving the signing of former NFL pros to the Tigers. The SEC is vehemently against the move and has even sued the Tigers in federal court. Despite the strong criticism, the LSU fanbase remained united in support of its head coach. But a former LSU national champion has declared that he’s done supporting the program till Kiffin is at Baton Rouge.

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On the September 4 episode of his show, Jason Whitlock asked LSU alum Breiden Fehoko whether Lane Kiffin is just rejecting nostalgia in favor of eligibility and fielding players he can in the current version of college football. “It’s Lane Kiffin we’re talking about. Right?” Fehoko, who was part of the 2019 national championship-winning LSU team, said.

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“Wherever Lane Kiffin has been, drama has followed him. Lane is willing to put his ego on the line for everything bigger than the brand and the school itself. I say this as a proud LSU alumni, Lane does not care about LSU… I am looking at LSU fans, and this fandom is just crazy to me because you’re getting in bed with a guy who has shown you his true colors.”

Fehoko sees similarities between the current drama and the way Kiffin stretched out his exit from Ole Miss, deliberately making it suspenseful to keep himself in the headlines. While LSU fans may think that it’s another ‘them against the world’ situation, a lot of people are cheering for the program to lose against Clemson in Week 1. That includes Fehoko.

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“I, for one, am one of them, because I just disagree about how they are doing business right now. It is disgusting, it is a mockery of the game, and it’s sad to say that as alumni. But when I see is a man who is willing to put his ego and his character, before the brand and before the team and the name on the front of your jersey, I’m out… I’ll be a fan when he’s gone,” Fehoko said.

The whole thing began after the NCAA’s new five-for-five rule opened a window for several class of 2022 players to obtain an extra year of eligibility. Multiple players secured TROs (temporary restraining orders) against the NCAA. What makes the LSU case different is the signing of the players who had already secured pro contracts.

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After former Ole Miss tight end Dae’Quan Wright and defensive tackle Zxavian Harris were released by their NFL teams, LSU roped them in for the 2026 season. Both played for Lane Kiffin when he was coaching the Rebels last season. Wright was even suited up for Cleveland’s preseason game against Buffalo.

In response to LSU’s move, the SEC voted to pass a rule with a 15-0 vote (LSU abstained) banning its member schools from featuring players on the roster who have signed pro contracts. The conference threatened harsh sanctions against LSU if it suits up either Wright or Harris, including a budget fine, a half-season suspension for Kiffin, and the loss of voting rights for the program.

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However, the players suing for eligibility won a preliminary injunction against the SEC in a Louisiana court on Thursday. While the Louisiana hearing was underway and the SEC commissioner was present in court, the conference sued LSU, its administration, and Lane Kiffin in a federal court in Alabama. The lawsuit alleges that the Tigers had “waged a deliberate and coordinated campaign to recruit professional athletes” in violation of conference rules.

Although the players have been cleared by the court to feature in Week 1, they won’t be able to do so because of the NCAA’s requirement of seven days of practice for a roster spot. But if the status-quo continues, they will be eligible to play in Week 2 against Louisiana Tech.