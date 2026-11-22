Michigan may have finally given its fans something to celebrate after stunning No. 4 UCLA in triple overtime. But while many Wolverines supporters celebrated the victory, one prominent Michigan supporter believes the result should not change how the season is viewed.

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Dave Portnoy, a prominent sports media personality, longtime Michigan supporter, and alum of the University of Michigan (Class of 1999), argued that the upset win does not erase the program’s larger problems.

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“I’m glad for the kids on the team, senior day, home game, and going out as a winner, but we’re losers,” Portnoy said on November 22 in an X post.

“We are losers. We don’t play with three-point underdogs against UCLA. Yeah, it’s a cool game. I get that you want to rush the field. But we’re 6-5. We’re eliminated from the playoffs. Our offense is disgusting. The coach is the wrong guy.”

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Portnoy’s criticism focused on Michigan’s season-long performance and its direction under Kyle Whittingham rather than the UCLA victory itself.

Michigan’s win was dramatic. No. 4 UCLA entered the game unbeaten, but Michigan stunned the Bruins 18-16 in triple overtime. Bryce Underwood ultimately connected with Jalen Hoffman on a decisive two-point conversion to secure the victory.

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The game became even more chaotic after UCLA was forced deep into its quarterback depth chart. Nico Iamaleava’s injury forced UCLA to rely on backup Ty Dieffenbach, who was injured on the first play of overtime. That left third-string quarterback Madden Iamaleava to guide the Bruins for the remainder of the game.

While Michigan eventually made the plays it needed to win, Portnoy saw the celebration very differently from most fans.

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Head coach Kyle Whittingham celebrated his 67th birthday after the game by blowing out a candle on a cupcake. Portnoy viewed the field rush and postgame excitement as premature celebrations for a team that still sits at 6-5 and outside the College Football Playoff picture.

Underwood finished 11-of-24 for 127 yards. His performance featured several mistakes, including errant throws, a fumble and unnecessary sacks, before he delivered the game-winning play.

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What surprised many Michigan fans was not Portnoy’s criticism of the offense. It was his view of next week’s rivalry game.

“I don’t really care about beating Ohio State next week,” Portnoy said on X. “As crazy as that sounds, that’s not spoiling shit for them. I want to lose and get Whittingham out of here, and if he beats Ohio State, I think he’s locking himself in.”

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The comment underscored how strongly Portnoy feels about Michigan’s coaching situation. In his mind, a major rivalry victory could delay changes he believes the program needs to make.

Portnoy has made his position clear. He does not believe Whittingham is the right coach to lead Michigan forward. For him, the upset over UCLA was a memorable result, but not enough to change his overall assessment of a team that remains out of playoff contention and well short of expectations.