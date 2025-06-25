Dismissed Clemson Freshman Commits to G5 College Football Program: Transfer Portal Update

Clemson Tigers are looking all gelled to go into the 2025 season after their playoff debacles in 2024. They have roped in a 3rd ranked class in the ACC, which had some of the most exciting names like Amare Adams (DL) and Gideon Davidson (RB). But we know what Dabo Swinney stands for and how he has built the program: discipline, uncompromising character, and strict culture. And those who don’t fit the mold, there’s no room for them, no matter how highly touted the prospect is. So, amongst those big freshman names, one of the players was dismissed from the program, although the reason is still unknown. But now? He has joined a major G-5 program.

Yes, we are talking about the 4-star, highly talented running back Marquise Henderson. Henderson came to Clemson after Clemson and other big-name programs took notice of him as he ran for 1,230 yards in his sophomore season and added 297 yards in the air game. The next year was even more successful for him as he backed up those performances and ran for a whopping 2,336 yards for 37 touchdowns. So, the market became hot for the 5’10” and 170 lbs running back, and Clemson finally came calling. However, his time at Clemson wasn’t easy.

The running back didn’t feature much in the spring practices due to a hamstring injury and was touted to be sidelined till the fall camp. Even Dabo Swinney came out with a statement on Henderson. “Marquise has not really been able to do much this spring, so we really haven’t even gotten the first base with him.” But now? With fall camp just around the corner, the all-purpose running back was dismissed from the program as Chapel Fowler, who covers Clemson, broke the news.

“Clemson football has dismissed true freshman athlete Marquise Henderson from the program. Spokesman says that the team made the decision and it wishes Henderson ‘the best as he moves forward.’ In-state recruit from Belton-Honea Path leaves w/o appearing in a game.” But now? Not more than a week has passed, and Henderson has finally found him a new home!!

According to recent reports by On3, freshman running back Marquise Henderson has now committed to the Liberty Flames and will bolster their running back room. He will be looking to learn from red-shirt senior Julian Gray and will bolster Jamey Chadwell’s roster. The season would be exciting for the Liberty Flames and Henderson since the team is just coming off a major bowl game last year against Buffalo, and would continue to improve after they have gotten the momentum. But why was the player dismissed in the first place?

Henderson’s exit from Clemson due to NIL issues?

We don’t know why Henderson was let go from the program. The program did release a statement wishing Henderson “the best” in his move forward. Was the dismissal because of an NIL demand? A discipline issue? Or because of his injury? We don’t know yet. But Swinney has always been wary of NIL and repeatedly advocated against it, so much so that his classes struggled in recent years. In a similar vein, he had advocated for players to play five years and reiterated his stance against NIL and the transfer portal.

“I just think you should be able to play for five years. Now, all of a sudden, here comes the portal, here’s NIL, well now kids are playing four games and they’re saying, ‘Hey, I’m out.’ You know I don’t want to lose my eligibility,” said Dabo Swinney last month. As for Swinney’s NIL exploits? He has adapted to the change, although with a caveat.

The 2021 and 2022 seasons saw major dip in Clemson’s performances when you compare them to their dominance in 2015 to 2020. In those two years they saw 14 major players exit the program primarily due to NIL issues, including DJ Uiagalelei. Moreover, Swinney’s limited use of the portal intensified these challenges, as just one incoming player was there in his 2023 class. But now? Despite the strong stance against NIL, the head coach seems to be adapting. Because it’s either adapt or become history!!