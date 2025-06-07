Disrespect Hits Gunner Stockton Hard as Insider Says Brutal Rankings Undervalue Him and Georgia

Georgia had its fair share of issues in 2024, but none stood out more than the WR room. The Dawgs led the entire nation in dropped passes — a staggering 36 on the year. That’s not just a stat — that’s a drive-killer. Carson Beck had his ups and downs, sure. But let’s be honest — even the best QB can’t shine if his receivers keep dropping dimes. Common sense says you can’t pin that on Beck. But then came Gunner Stockton. When Beck went down and Stockton stepped in, something changed. The drops didn’t disappear, but the numbers told a different story. Suddenly, it wasn’t just about the receivers — it was about timing, rhythm, and maybe, just maybe, a spark that Stockton brought with him.

Thirty-six drops. That’s a nightmare stat for any title contender — and way too many for a program like Georgia. That’s nearly 3 drops per game. Unheard of in Athens. But everything shifted the moment Gunner Stockton took the reins in the SEC Championship. Yes, Six quarters. One drop. That’s it. UGA’s wideouts suddenly looked sharper, more focused, more in sync. The chemistry clicked. And the difference? Stockton under center. Yet, despite everything, Gunner Stockton still isn’t getting the respect he deserves.

On the June 7 episode of UGA Football on Dawg Post, Georgia insider Ryan Kerley didn’t hold back. “I’m seeing a consistent trend from analysts, talking heads, experts — all of the above — is a little bit of disrespect for Gunner Stockton,” he said. “Now, I’m using the word ‘disrespect,’ which is a strong one, but it’s because I think it’s true at this point.” Stockton, a former four-star and high school football legend, wasn’t just a name on a list. He was handpicked by Mike Bobo and Kirby Smart as the future of Georgia football. And now? He’s that guy. The one they’ve built toward. Unofficially, he’s QB1. “I don’t think there needs to be an announcement about that,” said Kerley.

The disrespect is real — and Georgia insider Ryan Kerley isn’t sugarcoating it. Despite Stockton’s “promising” performance, Kerley says brutal rankings are dragging down both: him and the Bulldogs. “I see these lists where Georgia is not ranked in the top five — or ranked eight or whatever — partially because of Gunner Stockton,” Kerley said. “I see lists of the best quarterbacks in college football with 30 quarterbacks on it. I don’t see Gunner Stockton’s name on that list. I see a list from, you know, well-renowned people — top 10 quarterbacks in the SEC — I don’t see Gunner Stockton’s name on that. Are there really 10 quarterbacks better in the SEC than Gunner Stockton?”

After flashing serious potential in limited snaps, it’s hard to believe he’s not even in the conversation. But for Stockton, the snub is loud — and personal. And why not? In the 2024 season, he completed 45 of 64 passes (70.3%) for 440 yards, 1 TD, and 1 interception, finishing with a passer rating of 130.1. Though he had -13 rushing yards on 21 carries, Stockton’s real impact came in his composure and efficiency during limited action—playing six quarters, including in the SEC Title and Sugar Bowl.

Following that, Ryan Kerley didn’t hold back when defending Stockton’s upside. “All that’s been seen of him has been fairly positive in terms of the limited action we’ve seen of Gunner Stockton,” Kerley said. “It’s not ‘Oh man, Gunner Stockton went in there and threw a bunch of bad interceptions, [or] Gunner Stockton went in there and just made a ton of terrible decisions’. In the limited action we’ve seen of Gunner Stockton, which was against high-level competition, it’s been mostly promising. It’s been mostly promising.” Despite the clean tape and flashes of poise under pressure, doubts still linger. Honestly, the spotlight is there—but so is the skepticism.

Here, Kerley kept it real when talking about Georgia’s outlook. He’s not crowning Gunner Stockton a Heisman winner just yet. And he’s not handing Georgia the national title — at least, not now. But what excites him most about the upcoming season? The mystery. The unknowns. “I don’t know how good Georgia is going to be,” Kerley admitted. But make no mistake — he still believes the Dawgs are one of the best teams in the country. And that unpredictability? That’s what makes this season a must-watch.

Although some haven’t realized how good Stockton is, the QB still received an invitation for a prestigious award.

Latest update on Gunner Stockton

The Manning Passing Academy has been rolling out its star-studded attendee list all month on Instagram. This Friday, the elite offseason skills camp dropped a big name — Georgia’s own QB Gunner Stockton has officially been invited. Stockton will share the spotlight with top-tier talents like Texas phenom Arch Manning, LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, Clemson’s rising star Cade Klubnik, and more. It’s a who’s who of CFB’s brightest QB prospects — and Stockton is right in the mix.

This year’s Manning Passing Academy kicks off June 26 and runs through June 29 at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana. Led by Archie Manning and his legendary sons Peyton and Eli, the camp is celebrating its 29th year as the ultimate offseason destination for college QBs. For Stockton, this experience is pure gold. A redshirt junior, he is stepping into his 4th year with Georgia. After 3 seasons as a backup, the path is clear — with Beck transferring to Miami, Stockton is poised to take the reins as the Bulldogs’ starting QB in 2025.

But questions about Georgia’s future with Gunner Stockton as the full-time starter have been swirling all offseason. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum didn’t hold back, saying Georgia “would not be fine” with Stockton under center and admitting he was “underwhelmed” by his play in the Notre Dame loss. But Stockton isn’t sweating it. “Gunner got the message, man,” Kirby Smart said with a chuckle during his late-May appearance on Finebaum’s show. Now, all eyes are on the standout QB—time to see if he can deliver when it counts.