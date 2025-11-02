DJ Lagway Accepts Blunder as Florida’s $500K Celebration Plan Ruined

Things turned weird for DJ Lagway last year when, despite giving Florida a 10-3 lead, he had to leave with a hamstring injury before halftime. But even this year, he couldn’t make a solid comeback as the Bulldogs handed them a 24-20 loss. And Lagway’s accuracy and decision-making came up short. Well, just when everyone thought the Gators were ready to make a massive comeback after Billy Napier’s era ended, Lagway’s deep pass to J. Michel Sturdivant ended their run. Even Lagway admits that he missed a crucial opportunity late in the game.

Late in the fourth quarter, when Lagway found a wide-open Sturdivant near Georgia’s 20-yard line, he ran forward and launched a pass right at him, but to make a catch, Sturdivant had to run back to complete the long pass from Lagway. Best part? He seemed to do it just before the ball hit the ground. But after the play, the referees at Jacksonville decided that it had touched the ground first and didn’t count it. That became the turning point of the game, as it would have moved Florida to the 21-yard line if it hadn’t been a miss.

Even DJ Lagway was disappointed because of the miss and takes the blame on himself. “Yeah, he kind of came up, and he was like the fourth progression on that. I was still going through my progression. I was out of the pocket. And then probably when I kind of popped up and looked up, I see him. I was already on my left foot. I just tried to get him out, get it out to him. And I should have put a little more on it, but we’ll go,” Lagway said to the media. After the play was held incomplete Lagway threw another incomplete pass and Georgia took advantage and won the game.

Lagway ended his game throwing for 166 yards, completing 15 of 24 passes with a touchdown. This marks the second game of the season that Lagway threw less than 200 yards. Now, it wasn’t like he was bad; his 40-yard touchdown pass to Eugene Wilson III was a strike and accurate. But the overall production didn’t live up to the mark.

With that, defense was also the major issue in Florida’s game against the Bulldogs. They entered the match as one of the worst teams in the country on third downs, ranking 127th in the FBS, and true to their ranking, they only converted two third downs on 11 attempts. Whereas Georgia converted 7 of their 15 third downs. So, conversation was a major problem.

After Texas, this was their chance to ruin Georgia’s playoff hopes and make an impact on the game. But costly mistakes and decision-making ended that hope. Despite that, interim coach Billy Gonzales held their back, praising them. “Respect them for the way they handled change over this past week,” said Gonzales. “I know they’re hurting. Our staff is hurting; I’m hurting. We came here to win, and we fell short. The Gators expect a winner.” With that Bulldogs 4th quarter move, they earned a win.

DJ Lagway’s team takes a 4-quarter hit

The Gators dominated the Bulldogs from the start, taking an early lead of 10-7 in the first quarter and even 20-17 in the fourth. That’s when officials thought that Florida fans might storm the field, and they were already prepared for it. until Chauncey Bowens came in and saved the $500k fine. As Georgia insider Jeff Sentell hits X with the update: “Stadium security officials were just outlining the plan for a potential Florida win and potential field storm. They were set to allow it and just try to protect the goalposts. Not so fast. Chauncey Bowens just bolted free for that TD on the next snap.”

Despite taking a 20-17 lead in the fourth quarter, the Florida Gators couldn’t hold onto their momentum as Georgia’s defense stopped them on a short fourth-down play near their 18-yard line. After which the Bulldogs’ offense took the lead. Then running back Chauncey Bowens broke free for a 36-yard touchdown run with just 4 minutes remaining in the game and turned the Bulldogs’ fate completely by giving them a 20-24 win against the Gators.

Looks like Bowens finally made a perfect comeback after dealing with a calf injury and recording a season low of 4 carries for 5 rushing yards against Auburn. Despite its effect, he showed up strong against Ole Miss and now Florida. “It bothered him some,” Smart said after Auburn’s game. “It bothered him some last week, but it never got to the point he wasn’t going to be able to play.” Now that Georgia is 7-1 in the league, let’s wait and see if they have a solid run in the playoffs this year.