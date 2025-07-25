DJ Lagway Faces Major Hurdle Entering Sophomore Season Amid SEC Surprise: ESPN Analyst

It was supposed to be Graham Mertz’s show in Gainesville last year until Tennessee wrecked that script. A brutal ACL tear in a 23-17 overtime loss on September 12 shoved DJ Lagway into the fire, long before Billy Napier’s staff had him penciled for the spotlight. And the true freshman lit the place up, going 6-1 with ranked victories over Ole Miss and LSU. The Texas native threw for 1,915 yards and 12 TDs while also running 51 times for 101 yards. Nine interceptions can raise eyebrows, but come on, he was a newbie in the SEC gauntlet. So with a full offseason under his belt, it’s wheels for him, right? Well, not so fast.

The buzz is real. DJ Lagway enters Year 2 as the undisputed QB1 for Florida with Heisman whispers floating around and the Gators projected to finish sixth in the SEC. But ESPN’s Peter Burns stopped the hype train during his appearance on That SEC Podcast on July 24. His only concern is his health status. “I think him not being 100% healthy in spring football, and I don’t even know if he’s 100% healthy now,” he said. “Losing those reps or not having those reps in spring ball and being able to throw every day and learn the offense when you’re that young.” Reps matter, and the Gators QB missed a bunch.

DJ Lagway barely threw this spring. He was held out of the April 12 spring game with shoulder and lower body injuries sustained against Georgia last season. “We know he can play good and talented,” Burns added. “But you have to know every aspect of the game for it to slow down. That’s my concern on DJ in how he progresses this season.” Billy Napier‘s been diplomatic and tight-lipped per the family’s wishes but he cracked the silence back in April during an SEC Network appearance. “We have no concern,” he confidently stated. “We’ve dotted all the I’s and crossed all the T’s… Everything is on schedule.” But is he bluffing or is his QB actually locked and loaded?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Tulane vs Florida DEC 20 December 20, 2024: Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier during a time out during 1st half the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl between the Tulane Green Wave and the Florida Gators at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Romeo T Guzman/Cal MediaCredit Image: Romeo Guzman/Cal Sport Media Tampa Fl USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241220_faf_cg2_025.jpg RomeoxGuzmanx csmphotothree334526

AD

Billy Napier doubled at July’s SEC Media Days crediting DJ Lagway’s progress not just physically but mentally. “We’re working on the skill level, fundamentals and techniques,” he said. “We’re working on his knowledge and overall football IQ. I think one of the areas where he’s ahead of the game is as a competitor.” Still, questions linger. On3’s preseason SEC QB rankings placed the QB at No. 6 with a brutally honest writeup — “On his best day, DJ Lagway is probably the most gifted quarterback in the SEC. The problem is his durability.”

Even a former Florida QB had chimed in, offering health tips like it’s a Gator rehab reunion. Still, DJ Lagway’s not ducking anything. “I’m feeling great,” he said during SEC Media Days. “I’m not just getting back to throwing the b—. I’ve been working on mechanics that’s going to help my accuracy this year, help my decision-making. It’s been great. I’m just excited to get out there with the guys on the first game.” And here’s where things get even more interesting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

DJ Lagway is climbing ranks anyway

You know you’ve done something right when people start whispering your name in the same breath as Tim Tebow. That’s exactly where DJ Lagway finds himself heading into 2025, even with an injured spring in the rearview. CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford didn’t flinch when he slotted Lagway at No. 5 in his SEC quarterback rankings. He’s ranked behind only John Mateer (Oklahoma), LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina), Arch Manning (Texas), and Garrett Nussmeier (LSU). That’s elite company. And the commentary might’ve been the biggest compliment of all.

“Florida’s quarterback did not throw this spring while dealing with an undisclosed shoulder situation,” Crawford wrote. “But has been labeled by most around the program as the Gators’ top player at the position since Tim Tebow.” The legend. The Heisman winner. The gold standard in Gainesville. “He has next-level traits and showed plenty of that when he helped the Gators beat nationally-ranked Ole Miss, LSU, and Tulane late last fall,” CBS added. But with high praise comes heavyweight pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

DJ Lagway now carries the expectations of a fanbase that’s been searching for its next QB messiah. The spotlight is blistering. And for a guy who just turned 19, that’s a lot to shoulder, especially when that very shoulder has been on ice all spring. If DJ Lagway cleans up the turnovers and stays upright, there’s every reason to believe he could live up to the hype and maybe even rewrite some Gator history along the way. Kickoff is August 30 vs. Long Island.