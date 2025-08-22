DJ Lagway Injury Update Breaks Out as Billy Napier Confirms Florida’s Biggest ‘Mission’

DJ Lagway, the sophomore who went 6-1 as a starter in 2024 for Billy Napier‘s Florida, has battled through a tough offseason. Yes, shoulder and lower-body injuries kept him off the field in spring, and a lingering calf issue slowed him down in training camp. Following that, he missed the first 2 days of camp and sat out both 11v11 scrimmages. But there’s good news; Lagway threw for the first time in 11v11 drills on Monday and has been active all week. Now, the big question is, will the Gators’ star QB be ready to lead Florida in Week 1 against Long Island on August 30?

Here’s the thing: DJ Lagway made his name in a hurry. In his first college start against Samford, he lit it up for a record-breaking 456 yards. From there, the freshman kept rolling, finishing with 1,915 yards while completing nearly 60% of his throws. On top of that, he shone brightest in big moments, steering Florida to upset wins over LSU and Ole Miss inside The Swamp. However, that’s not all. Lagway capped his rookie year in style, earning MVP honors in the Gasparilla Bowl. Now, as he works back from injury, HC Billy Napier insists his QB is “on schedule” and says Lagway’s latest practices have been his best yet. Here’s the latest whirlwind on DJ Lagway.

DJ Lagway is back on the field and turning heads. On August 21, On3’s Keith Niebuhr reported that the sophomore appeared in preseason practice after a July calf injury. And a source close to Lagway told Gators Online that he’s making “a ton of progress.” Moreover, the source added, “Oh man, it’s been great. It’s just getting his strength and explosion back. It’s just making sure that he can do everything he can normally and typically do. That’s the stage we’re at.” So, the Gators are watching closely as their star QB works to return to full form. But is DJ Lagway’s arm, once the biggest question mark of the offseason, finally looking sharp?

Well, that concern lingered all the way until his calf injury, but now Gators Online reports it’s doing just fine. “The arm is great,” said a source. “I would say close to (100 percent). Certainly not far. Not far at all. His arm is actually great. I’m not going to say a percentage, but I would say it’s certainly close to being better than before. We told everyone all along we have a plan. We’ve been sticking to that plan.” Given that, the Gators can breathe a little easier knowing their QB’s arm is firing again. But that’s not the whole story: Lagway’s spirits are rising.

“You can see the smile and joy back in his face when you’re talking to him,” the source said. “I think it’s safe to say he’s certainly trending in that direction. But I think that will have to be more of a Billy Napier meeting with the medical staff, and obviously with his entire camp.” So, the Gators are cautiously optimistic. Right now, with DJ Lagway’s injury update making waves, Florida’s head coach laid out the team’s mission.

Billy Napier on building a winning culture at Florida

Billy Napier’s Florida has had its bright spots. In his debut at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, UF upset No. 7 Utah, thanks to Amari Burney’s goal-line interception. The next year, the Gators toppled No. 11 Vols, with Devin Moore sparking a key touchdown. Most recently, in Nov. ’24, Florida beat No. 9 Ole Miss, forcing 3 turnovers and sealing the win with a late interception. So, the common thread? Defense. Ironically, that’s been the rare highlight in a tenure often defined by struggles on that side of the ball. And here’s Billy Napier’s plan for improvement.

In short, Billy Napier is on a mission to build one of the nation’s best defenses. Something he admits has been missing since he arrived in Florida. “We are on a mission here to play championship-caliber defense,” said Napier. “It’s one of the things that we have failed to establish here since I’ve been the head coach.” Okay, in Louisiana, Napier’s defenses ranked among the top in the country: No. 11, No. 19, and No. 31, from 2019 to 2021. And his Gators, meanwhile, have steadily improved from No. 87 to No. 44, but there’s still a gap to reach elite status. So, what defines the standard?

At Florida’s fall camp, the message was clear: excellence is the standard. “Each day in practice, we need three picks,” said safety Jordan Castell on Aug. 6. “We need three or more picks every day.” And if the defense falls short? Castell didn’t hesitate and said, “Get on that line and run.” Now let’s see if a stronger defense and a healthy Lagway can bring UF’s dream home.