DJ Lagway’s Potential Successor Confirms Quintuple Move for Florida Amid Major 5-Star Update

Just a couple of weeks ago, Florida’s 2026 class was not included in the top 25; now, they’re rocketing up to No. 13 in the team rankings, thanks to big-time commits like five-star defensive end JaReylan McCoy, who flipped from LSU to Florida, and a string of four-star talents. The vibe in Gainesville? “We’re building something special,” as new safety commit Kaiden Hall put it. The narrative around Billy Napier himself is shifting. Yes, his 19-19 overall mark has left people wanting more, but the coach has moved up two places to No. 45 in CBS Sports’ Power Four coach rankings for 2025, and the hot seat chatter has dissipated, at least for now.

With four players on Phil Steele’s preseason All-American team and a roster that is deep at quarterback, linebacker, and running back, the expectations are high. And speaking of quarterbacks, that’s when things get interesting. DJ Lagway, the highly touted five-star freshman who showed real promise last season. But the future at the QB room, is already materializing thanks to Will Griffin of the 2026 class. The 6-3, 225-pound Tampa Jesuit quarterback posted gaudy stats as a sophomore, passing for 3,404 yards and 34 scores on a 67.6% completion percentage. Griffin is a top 10 quarterback in the country for the 2026 class, and he also took part in the Under Armour All-America Game earlier this year.

With interest from blue-chip programs nationwide, Griffin has opted to construct his legacy at Florida, where he’s already working overtime and molding the next generation of Gator stars. In a recent interview with Inside the Gators on June 16th. “I wanted to see people that were genuinely interested,” Griffin said. “Carson (Sneed), the kid who is committed to Tennessee right now, the tight end. I think I can get him. Malik (Morris). I played him twice. Good family. Great person. I think I can get him. Desmond (Green) and Claude (Mpouma). I think we can get them, too.”

He spent this summer and the past weekends actively recruiting blue-chip talent to accompany him at Gainesville. He has an eye for players mentioned above, and he is ensuring that they understand what it takes to be a Gator. “So those are good people. Those are people you want to be around and that you want to be a part of your family,” said Griffin.

During his official visit, Griffin spent hours with coaches to dissect film and study the playbook, but he also prioritized getting to know guys who may one day be his teammates. “I recruit all the time,” Griffin said at the Future 50 Media Day. “That was another big thing when I committed early. I knew the responsibility I had of recruiting my class and the 2025 class. I’m pitching in here and there with the class above me, [because] why not? Those will be guys I will be playing with, too.” Griffin’s leadership is infectious, and with the Gators’ 2026 class now standing at 10 commits since the start of June and it’s rising. He’s established the tone for what can be one of Florida’s strongest groups in a while.

The Gators’ momentum machine

Will Griffin of the 2026 class has already set the future of QB in motion—and it has nothing to do with who’s behind center. The real tale this summer is the one involving the guys who might be catching passes, and as of now, everyone has their eyes on Kaiden Prothro. Prothro, the five-star tight end out of Bowdon, (Ga.), had been the most touted prospect on the recruiting board all year and visited Gainesville last weekend with a lot of questions in mind. Georgia and Auburn traditionally mentioned themselves as frontrunners for his pledge, but when he departed, Florida rose right into the top two.

What changed? Prothro admitted he wasn’t sure about Florida before this trip, but after spending quality time with the staff and seeing how players and coaches interact, he felt something different. “I’d say just getting to know the coaches more,” said Prothro. He added, “The coaches do a great job around here. Also, seeing the players trust the coaches and the players trusting the players.” Florida rolled out a vision for Prothro, illustrating to him he wouldn’t be simply another tight end—he’d be a weapon, a hybrid threat capable of lining up anywhere and giving nightmares to defenses.

And here’s where Griffin enters the scene again. He’s already been a teammate and a friend of Prothro’s before he even signs his name. “He [Griffin] was talking to me about building something great here,” said Prothro. Adding, “Even if I don’t come here, he still has high hopes for me and just wishes me the best. He’s a great quarterback.” That kind of unbridled support is what’s allowing Florida to excel in a crowded pack of SEC powerhouses.