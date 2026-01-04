DJ Lagway Transfer Portal Update Puts Florida in Doubt as NIL Throws Away Loyalty

With rumors of a sour ending to DJ Lagway’s time with the new Florida Gators staff, the QB entered the transfer portal. Now, his next destination could set him up as an arch-rival that Florida itself will have to face.

Lagway is set to visit the Florida State Seminoles tomorrow, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

With the 2026 schedule placing the two programs against each other later in the year, Lagway suiting up for FSU could add an extra jolt of intensity to the rivalry. But that didn’t seem likely at first. During his time at Florida, the Texas native went 2-0 against FSU, throwing for 301 yards and winning by a combined score of 71-32.

Lagway even offered a bold take when asked what it would mean to beat the rival.

“Yeah, for sure, man, that’s all I care about,” Lagway said. “I care about the logo, the brand. University of Florida has done so much for me and my family. I’m truly thankful.”

However, now, his reported visit to the Seminoles clearly shows that the loyalty he showed during his two seasons with the Gators is no longer there. The NIL era has undeniably played a big role here, giving players more options and better opportunities, even if it means playing for a rival program.

But the most interesting fact is that initially Lagway wasn’t ready to play for any team other than the Gators, even after their rocky 4-8 season in 2025.

“Obviously want to see who we bring in,” Lagway said towards the end of this past season. “At this point, I’m a Florida Gator. I’m happy and blessed to be here, so yeah.”

So what went wrong for this QB that forced him toward the transfer portal?

Well, a rumored bad first meeting with Jon Sumrall reportedly led to his decision. So, money does not seem to be the clear main reason for his decision. He has already drawn early interest from schools such as Louisville, Baylor, Virginia, and, of course, FSU.

Here, FSU has an advantage, as Lagway hasn’t only already faced them, but he has also praised their stadium after playing against the Seminoles as a freshman.

“It’s pretty cool just to see the stadium,” Lagway stated. “You always watch and see it on TV, the horse and stuff like that in the middle of the field. It’s pretty cool to go there and see that and then go play and get the dub, especially in Doak Stadium, so it was good.”

While the Gators will head to Doak Campbell Stadium next year for their annual rivalry clash with FSU on November 28, this time, the stakes could be higher if Lagway ends up under center for FSU.

In 2025, DJ Lagway battled injuries during the offseason and fell short of expectations with the Gators. His struggles included a five-interception game in a loss at LSU and a three-interception outing during a 38-7 loss at Kentucky. Still, the five-star recruit has a chance at being a future high NFL draft pick.

Now, he’s focused on leaving 2025 behind and living up to his promise as the nation’s No. 1 QB recruit in 2024 and the 2023 Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Lagway is also likely to take a pay cut after earning nearly $4 million in NIL money in 2025. The youngster’s NIL value had dropped to $1.9 million by September last year. Lagway reportedly only wanted a clear development plan and a commitment to coaching his abilities at the Gators, something the Seminoles could look to capitalize on.

Does DJ Lagway match FSU’s need?

FSU now faces a key question at quarterback. Tommy Castellanos, the Boston College transfer, put up big numbers: 2,760 passing yards with 15 TDs. But he’s moving on, dropping his appeal for another season by entering the NFL draft. Now, while the Seminoles need a new leader under center, Lagway could be a key piece.

Lagway shone in 2024, going 6-1 as a starter after stepping in for the injured veteran Graham Mertz. He finished second nationally to Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart with 10 yards per attempt. Even with struggles in 2025, Lagway threw for 2,264 yards and 16 touchdowns.

While talent is evident, the next chapter could be his breakout.

With Lagway entering the portal, the Gators didn’t sit quietly. They’re turning to redshirt freshman Trammel Jones Jr. and are also eyeing Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo. He could reunite with new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, who coached him as the Yellowjackets’ backup over the past two seasons.

While a new offense is ready to take shape in Gainesville, Lagway will likely be in Tallahassee soon.