DJ Lagway Update Forces Billy Napier to 7,000-Yard QB in Florida Camp

EA Sports didn’t just pick DJ Lagway for the cover of CFB 26; they crowned him. In a sport where perception is power, that cover is more than marketing; it’s a statement. And Lagway isn’t necessarily the best player in the nation, but he might be the most important. The reason? His presence can flip the script on a season, and his absence can sink it. So, for Florida fans worn down by 15 years of chaos, coaching carousels, recruiting misfires, crushing losses, Lagway is different. He’s a spark in the swamp. Better say, a reason to believe again. As The Shawshank Redemption reminded us, hope is a good thing. And right now, hope wears orange and blue. But here’s a swirling update on Lagway fresh out of Florida’s scrimmage.

Well, the Gators hit the Swamp on Saturday for their first scrimmage of training camp. Fortunately, no major injuries came out of the day, per Gators Online’s Zach Abolverdi and Keith Niebuhr. Although the action started with a bang, grad senior Harrison Bailey rolled out and fired a short strike to junior TE Tony Livingston for the opening score. But when it came to the starting QBs’ overall showing? Here’s the kicker.

On August 9, Zach Abolverdi reported that sophomore sensation DJ Lagway sat out the scrimmage portion of practice. He still got reps in 7-on-7 drills, but the live action belonged to others. Louisville transfer Harrison Bailey opened with the first-team offense. Then came the two-minute drill, and a twist. Yup, redshirt sophomore Aidan Warner stepped in to run with the starters, while Bailey shifted to the backup role. However, the biggest downer from Saturday’s scrimmage?

No DJ Lagway. Without No. 2 in the frame, it’s tough to truly measure this team on either side of the ball. But the silver lining? Both offensive units still found ways to move the chains and put points on the board with other QBs leading the charge. Though Harrison Bailey and Aidan Warner are locked in a tight race for the No. 2 job behind DJ Lagway, both flashed in the two-minute offense with big-time completions. Warner’s highlight came on a deep strike over the middle to freshman Vernell Brown III, who torched fellow freshman safety Lagonza Hayward for the score. Then Warner kept the momentum rolling, guiding the 2nd-team offense to a field goal against the starting defense. But DJ Lagway’s update pushes Billy Napier to unleash a 7,000-yard QB in Florida camp.

Okay, one early enrollee making a big leap from spring to fall is Florida QB Tramell Jones Jr. The 6-foot, 210-pound dual-threat has hit his stride, looking sharper and healthier after a strong summer. And the resume backs it up: 75 touchdown passes, 205.6 yards per game, and 451 completions. So, Jones isn’t just adjusting to college ball; he’s announcing his arrival. And now, Jones turned heads in the first week of camp with a throw so perfect, teammates couldn’t stop talking about it.

Praise pours in for DJ Lagway’s backup QB

Then WR J. Michael Sturdivant, fresh from UCLA, echoed the praise, saying, “Tramell, he’s been great. He’s been great. And he threw me a dot early in camp, and I’ve been impressed with the way that he goes about his business. He’s very professional, which is extremely impressive because of how young he is. He just got here out of high school. So, he’s been great and I’m excited to see him grow.” However, the praise kept rolling in.

And no one lit up talking about Jones more than All-American center Jake Slaughter. Yes, when asked on Friday after camp, he couldn’t hide his excitement. “Oh my gosh. I was hoping somebody would ask. I personally think Tramell is going to be a great football player. The way he can move around in the pocket, the way he can get loose outside. His scramble drill, and it’s a bomb,” said Slaughter. Following that, Florida coach Billy Napier also chimed in.

Here’s the thing: Jones’ rise began this summer. He shook off the season-ending injury from his senior year and used OTAs to lock in on Florida’s playbook. Now, he’s in the thick of a battle with Bailey and Warner for backup reps behind DJ Lagway. “Tramell, we’ve seen him get healthy and more comfortable in the system, I think going back to the beginning of the install in the summer, Summer A, Summer B,” said Napier. “There’s a ton of competition amongst that group there.” Now, let’s see who’s able to win this QB2 puzzle.