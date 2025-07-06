DJ Lagway’s Backup Opens Up On Flip From FSU To Florida Despite His Presence

There’s always a competition in the quarterbacks’ room, irrespective of the program. In Gainesville, that competition starts with a star. The 2024 five-star phenom, DJ Lagway, has already been crowned Florida’s QB1 for the future. He’s the kind of player programs are built around for years. It’s definitely a great thing for the team, but it often leaves one person in limbo—the backup QB.

When you have Lagway as your QB1 and another talented quarterback chooses to join the same team, he realizes very early that he’s going to be the backup. That’s exactly what happened in the case of Tramell Jones Jr. The Jacksonville native was once committed to Florida State for nearly two years. And it looked like sticking with them would be an easier way to get early playing time. But what happened next left everyone stunned. He flipped to the Gators even after knowing that Lagway had firmly cemented his name as the program’s future face.

Now, as he is set to join the Gators as a freshman, he recently shed light on what led to the unexpected switch during a recent episode of Stadium and Gale: A Florida Gators Podcast. “When I started to get a little bit older, I started to see that there was a lot of it that was the business side of it,” Jones said. “Like this, they have the coaches have a job to do. Everyone has a job to do. They have to feed their family. So it was the business side of it.”

Jones understood that early playing time doesn’t always mean long-term success, especially when it comes to quarterbacks. “And then when it came to playing right away, I knew that not always playing right away was the best thing for me or for anything,” Jones said. “And I knew that coming in here, I could get developed. I mean, playing with Lag, I mean, we push each other every day. I lift with him every day. We’re pushing each other. We grind together, and we sign.”

Jones is looking towards a better and longer future in college football, and according to him, this is the best decision he’s made. He said that he can develop while playing with an elite QB like DJ Lagway. The relationship between the QBs is also great, as they spend most of the time together while practicing or lifting weights in the gym. But what did the coaches see in Jones?

Despite the competition, Florida felt like home to Jones

Standing at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing around 240 pounds, DJ Lagway racked up over 2,000 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and nine interceptions last season. It’s safe to say that the numbers are decent, considering it was his debut season in college football. On the other hand, Jones, standing at 6 feet 1 inch and weighing 194 pounds, is comparatively smaller in frame than Lagway. But why did he choose the Gators? Jones himself answered the question.

“I would just say Coach Nape and Coach O’Hara,” Jones explained when asked how he switched from Mike Norvell’s FSU to Florida. “I mean, they recruited me even though I was committed to Florida State for two years. And then I remember going before my senior season, took like two visits in the spring to really look at the program, make sure that was the best decision for me, my family, and my future.” He appreciated that Florida showed interest in him, even after knowing that he was committed somewhere else. We can say that the authenticity stuck with him.

Jones weighed in on his visits to the program and revealed what he experienced there. “I remember taking those visits, and they were just like very personal, very up close. Got to see everything. and got to see how the players practiced.” Jones said. “And I remember going through the summer thinking about it. Even after the injury, I really just ultimately had to make the best decision for myself, and that was the University of Florida, and it was just it was just home for me, and that was a dream school for me.” The personal connection with the staff and coaches during his visits played a major part in tipping the scales.

According to the On3 Industry Ranking, Jones is the No. 250 overall prospect in the nation for the 2025 class. He’s also the No. 35 recruit in Florida and the No. 22 quarterback. During his high school career, he averaged over 200 passing yards per game and scored 75 touchdowns. Even though he’s still gaining experience, his choice to commit to Florida shows he’s pretty mature and focused on long-term success. It looks like he’s definitely on the right track!