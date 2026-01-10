DJ Lagway’s Camp Breaks Silence as Ole Miss News Sparks Major Tensions for Baylor

DJ Lagway’s transfer recruitment seems to be in that uncomfortable gray area between commitment and curiosity. The former Florida quarterback has verbally committed to Baylor, but he is still keeping his options open and even has a scheduled visit to Ole Miss on Saturday.

However, while on the surface it looks like yet another question mark in the transfer saga, behind the scenes, those closest to Lagway insist that the situation is not so hyped as it appears online. David Smoak reported that sources close to DJ Lagway’s inner circle say the outside noise doesn’t match what’s actually happening behind the scenes. Lagway camp made it clear they’re leaning on people who’ve been part of DJ’s life and career for years.

Lagway has been “on the phone all day trying to help build Baylor’s roster.”

Lagway himself has tried to clear up the confusion. After visiting Baylor earlier this week, his father’s alma mater, he was spotted attending a Bears basketball game alongside head coach Dave Aranda. Shortly after that, Lagway publicly reaffirmed his commitment to the Bears.

“Everything has been hectic,” he said. “I don’t know where people are getting stuff at in the beginning, but yes, I am committed to Baylor.”

Still, the visits go on, and that’s where Ole Miss’s own QB room chaos comes into the picture. After Trinidad Chambliss’ eligibility waiver denial, which Ole Miss plans on appealing, the 20-year-old will be in Oxford on January 10 as the Rebels continue to analyze their QB prospects.

The Rebels are casting a wide net. HC Pete Golding is weighing his options with other quarterbacks, including Deuce Knight, a transfer from Auburn who is also visiting on the same day. The stakes are extremely high for Lagway, a former Five Star Plus+ prospect who showed potential at Florida but had a mixed sophomore season due to a shoulder injury and surgery for a sports hernia in the spring of 2025.

As a freshman in 2024, he threw for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions over 12 games, stepping in after Graham Mertz’s injury. His sophomore season in 2025 was a bit of a rollercoaster where he passed for 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

He is currently ranked No. 21 overall and No. 8 among QBs in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings. Lagway is clearly one of the top names still in the market. With his stock so high in the portal, his next move has everyone watching, and it comes at a time when Ole Miss is facing its own offseason uncertainty.

Ole Miss faces offseason chaos

Ole Miss has been hit with one gut punch after another since that heartbreaker against Miami in the Fiesta Bowl. It stung to lose the semifinal 31-27, but the suffering didn’t end there as star QB Trinidad Chambliss’s waiver petition was turned down, ending his college career with the Rebels. That’s an awful start to the offseason for a team that had hopes of making history and winning a national championship. That leaves them with a big question mark at the most crucial position on the field.

And then the dominoes kept falling. WR Winston Watkins, CB Ricky Fletcher, and LB Jaden Yates have entered the transfer portal after the CFP exit. Six players in total have left the roster, and more could follow, leaving new HC Pete Golding stuck with a lot of gaps to fill.

With their roster thinning fast, Ole Miss is actively searching for a QB to lead the offense. That’s why the former Florida signal-caller DJ Lagway’s visit is so important. Following Chambliss’s departure, Lagway’s presence in Oxford might immediately stabilize the situation and boost the Rebels’ commitment to a quick rebuild. For a team reeling from back-to-back blows, landing a top transfer QB like Lagway could be the spark they desperately need.