DJ Lagway’s Major Career Move Confirmed With $10M Endorsement After Viral Anthony Richardson Moment

It started with a workout. Then came the photo and the reel. And now DJ Lagway is looking every bit like a game-changing QB. It’s early to say what he’ll turn out to be in 2025, but maybe Billy Napier found his savior after all.

With shoulder and lower-body injuries keeping DJ Lagway from throwing this spring, an anonymous SEC coach told Athlon Sports: “If [DJ] Lagway continues to develop and stays healthy, they’re [Gators] going to continue to improve.” On June 6, amidst everything, DJ Lagway turned heads without even throwing a single pass.

All it took was a throwback of one viral moment from his March workout with NFL star Anthony Richardson. An Instagram post by nflrookiewatch uploaded a picture and a reel of the two Florida QBs in motion.

The caption reads, “DJ Lagway is currently going VIRAL for making Anthony Richardson (Colts QB) look SMALL. For reference, Anthony Richardson is arguably the NFL’s most freakishly built QB at 6’4, 245 pounds. Lagway is just 19 YEARS OLD and is already making Richardson look like a typical QB build.” It’s not everyday that everyone gets this kind of endorsement. But the 6’2, 241-pound college QB still has room to grow.

That viral narrative started during a workout with Anthony Richardson down in Ponte Vedra, Florida, at CORTX Sports Performance. Dr. Tom Gormely, co-founder of the facility, mentors the Colts QB. But this wasn’t just a spring stunt for clout. It’s part of a calculated rise because after a game-changing 2024 season, DJ Lagway is up for a crucial year as a full starter in Gainesville. Even in his limited reps behind Graham Mertz, he recorded 1,915 yards and 12 TDs and added 101 rushing yards, winning all six of his starts.

That’s 225 yards and two scores per game while completing over half his deep throws (52.8%). According to Pro Football Focus, DJ Lagway was the fourth-best deep passer in all of college football, with a 99.4 grade on bombs 20+ yards downfield. Josh Pate already ranked him the top QB in the SEC, ahead of LaNorris Sellers and even future first-rounder Garrett Nussmeier. And now, there’s another name that’s coming up—Cam Newton.

DJ Lagway earns Cam Newton comparison

There’s more praise for DJ Lagway from both the NFL and CFB. “One NFL scout reportedly believes Lagway is one of the ‘most physically frightening’ QB’s he’s ever laid eyes on,” the caption added. “One anonymous SEC coach reportedly believes Lagway has ‘a lot of similar abilities’ to Cam Newton as a QB talent.” Same body type. Same explosiveness. Both are dual-threat QBs.

Cam Newton was 6’5, 250-pounds. DJ Lagway is nearly identical, and he still has years to grow into his full build. The former NFL star set records in college, won a Heisman, then went No. 1 overall, becoming the first QB to throw for 400 yards in his NFL debut in 2011. His final NFL deal with the Carolina Panthers was worth up to $10M.

Meanwhile, Lagway will be draft-eligible in 2027; who knows if he will declare early? He’s not just the top projected SEC QB but already a Heisman contender. So yeah, the hype is real. The pressure is louder. And the result of this season will determine his future path.