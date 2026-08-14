DJ Pickett’s Father ‘Very Disappointed’ Jayden Daniels Won’t Give His Son ‘His Blessing’ Over LSU Jersey Drama

A simple conversation before deciding what to do with No. 5 might have prevented the entire situation from getting this far. Jayden Daniels wants the number left alone. DJ Pickett has no intention of giving it up. And Damien Pickett made it clear he wasn’t impressed that the former Heisman winner couldn’t simply give his son his blessing before the issue spiraled into a public fight over legacy, respect, and who gets to claim the jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To have a situation like this happen right now, considering that Jayden is a legend at LSU and it’s out that he’s not supportive of my son wearing his number, is very disappointing,” Damien told The Advocate.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is where the Pickett family’s frustration really sits. They respect what Jayden Daniels means to LSU and understand why No. 5 carries weight. What they cannot understand is why a simple conversation between two Tigers never happened before the issue blew up into a public fight.

“We wish in a perfect world that (Daniels) would have given him his blessing,” he said, “And just from Tiger to Tiger, wish my son well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, LSU now has a Heisman winner’s legal threat hanging over the program while a sophomore cornerback who avoids the spotlight keeps wearing No. 5. That makes the whole thing look messier than it really is. Pickett did not just grab Daniels’ old number because it was available. He has worn No. 5 since he was four years old. His older brother, Jaylen, wore it before him, and several relatives have carried the number in their own athletic careers. For the Picketts, No. 5 was already a family number long before it became part of Daniels’ LSU legacy.

“I wore the number my whole life, since I was four years old,” Pickett said. “It’s a number I was promised. I wish Jayden the best. Good player, did real good here. So, that’s all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

DJ Pickett’s attachment to No. 5 goes even deeper. He has the number tattooed on his left arm, so it was never just a jersey preference. It mattered enough that his family asked Oregon, Miami, LSU, and Georgia during his recruitment whether he could wear it. According to Damien Pickett, all four schools told them it would not be a problem.

When DJ Pickett arrived at LSU, No. 5 had to wait. He wore No. 3 as a freshman in 2025 and earned Freshman All-America honors. Brian Kelly kept No. 5 off the table because Jayden Daniels never signed off on giving it away.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just wasn’t prepared to do it until we got a full commitment from another Heisman Trophy winner,” he told ESPN. “We didn’t want to issue No. 9 [Joe Burrow], so you can’t treat one differently from the other.”

LSU’s policy also weakens the idea that Daniels had any formal claim to No. 5. The school distinguishes between retiring a jersey and permanently retiring a number, and Daniels was not even eligible for jersey retirement in 2026. Brian Kelly held No. 5 back for a different reason. He knew Daniels did not want it reissued and chose to respect that request, much like LSU had done with Joe Burrow’s No. 9. In other words, Kelly’s decision came down to respect and precedent, not any contractual or policy requirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

That logic explains why Kelly hesitated, but it also shows where better communication might have helped. Peyton Manning’s move to Denver offers a good example. Frank Tripucka’s No. 18 had already been retired by the Broncos, but Manning spoke with him before wearing it and received his blessing. Manning even said he normally believed retired numbers should stay retired, which made that conversation matter even more. LSU could have taken a similar approach with Jayden Daniels and DJ Pickett’s family, because even if everyone did not agree on the outcome, getting all sides involved before No. 5 was issued likely would have prevented the situation from escalating once emotions got involved.

Still, from Brian Kelly’s side, the hesitation was understandable. But it still left DJ Pickett waiting on a promise LSU had made. Then Lane Kiffin took over, learned that Pickett had been promised No. 5 during recruiting, and decided LSU should honor it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When a kid is promised something to come to a school, he should wear it,” he said earlier this month. “So at that point, I don’t think that’s really my decision. We should honor what he was told.”

That decision set everything off.

Jayden Daniels’ LSU jersey dispute gets personal

DJ Pickett officially switched from No. 3 to No. 5 on Aug. 5. That same day, Jayden Daniels’ attorney sent LSU a cease-and-desist letter demanding that the school stop using his name, image, and likeness. ESPN reported the letter Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Daniels family is deeply disappointed and feels profoundly disrespected by LSU’s decision to give Jayden’s number to another player,” the statement read.

Daniels’ camp believed No. 5 should remain protected as part of his LSU legacy. But the cease-and-desist letter did not tell DJ Pickett to stop wearing it. As of Thursday morning, LSU had not asked the Pickett family to give the jersey back either.

ADVERTISEMENT

Damien Pickett said the family did not even know the cease-and-desist letter existed until ESPN reported it. He also made one thing clear. They do not blame Lane Kiffin. Their frustration is aimed more at Brian Kelly’s staff and how the promise was handled before Kiffin ever arrived.

“If we had been told during our recruiting process and they had said, ‘Hey, No. 5 is not being issued. We can’t promise you No. 5, but we can talk to Jayden and see what Jayden has to say. If he gives his blessing, he does. If he doesn’t, he doesn’t,’ (we would have) moved forward,”” Damien said. “If we were to have had a situation like that, it probably would not have blown up like this.”

Had the Pickett family known that from the start, Damien said, they could have made their decision with all the facts on the table. Instead, everyone reached No. 5 with a different idea of what had been promised. Now LSU has a very modern college football mess on its hands, with a Heisman winner’s legacy, a recruiting promise, NIL rights and one jersey number all colliding at once.