DK Metcalf’s Brother Takes Huge College Football Leap While $132M Steelers WR Serves Suspension

Michigan’s defensive unit is limping into Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl matchup against Texas. The Wolverines could be without all three of their defensive captains. Safety Rod Moore is officially out for the season with a knee injury, linebacker Ernest Hausmann has been dealing with a thumb injury, and Max Bredeson is also not active. But in the midst of all this chaos, one name keeps popping up in conversations about who’s stepped into the leadership vacuum: TJ Metcalf.

As reported by Michigan beat writer Zach Shaw, Wink Martindale highlighted the leaders who have stepped up. It’s Jimmy Rolder, Rayshaun Benny, Dom Nichols, Jyaire Hill, and TJ Metcalf. That’s high praise for a first-year Wolverine who didn’t even start the season in Ann Arbor. Metcalf transferred from Arkansas to Michigan, looking for a bigger role. And he’s found it at the perfect time. Rod Moore is done for the year, and the defense is in desperate need of veterans. Metcalf’s voice in the huddle has become invaluable heading into a bowl game. Michigan needs every ounce of leadership it can muster.​

What makes TJ Metcalf’s emergence even more compelling is his family connection to the NFL. DK Metcalf, his cousin, is a wide receiver for the Steelers. The $132m wide receiver is currently serving a two-game suspension after initiating a physical confrontation with a fan. Moreover, the NFL has upheld the suspension on appeal. So, DK will miss Pittsburgh’s final two regular-season games. He will also have to forfeit $500,000 in salary. The suspension also voided a staggering $45 million in future guarantees. While DK deals with the fallout from a moment of poor judgment, TJ is making a name for himself in a completely different way. He is a steady, reliable presence in a Michigan secondary.

TJ Metcalf arrived in Ann Arbor after logging 730 defensive snaps at Arkansas in 2024. There, he racked up 57 tackles, three interceptions, 10 pass breakups, and a forced fumble during a breakout year. Michigan coaches immediately put him to work at multiple positions because of his versatility and football IQ. And in 2025, he recorded 51 tackles, 2.5 TFL, and an interception.

“They’ve got me playing a couple different positions—both safety spots, playing nickel too,” Metcalf said during fall camp. That ability to line up anywhere in the secondary has made him indispensable. His performance and vocal leadership have earned him respect in a locker room that’s dealt with a lot of adversity.

As Michigan prepares to face Texas at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, TJ Metcalf’s role becomes even more critical. The Wolverines are essentially fielding a defense without their top three leaders. And coordinator Wink Martindale (who may be coaching his final game in Ann Arbor) needs guys who can execute without constant hand-holding. Metcalf fits that bill perfectly. For TJ, the Citrus Bowl represents a chance to close out a transitional season on a high note. And prove that when one Metcalf stumbles, another one is ready to rise.​

Players finding joy again under new leadership

Running back Jordan Marshall offered an insight as to what the locker room atmosphere has been throughout this tumultuous month. Speaking to the media in Orlando on Sunday, Marshall revealed that the first meeting with Whittingham left players genuinely energized.

“We got to talk to him yesterday, and good energy,” Marshall explained. “Did what the coach was supposed to say, said the right things, and brings intensity for sure. Really like that about him, and definitely is somebody that the team, when I talk to guys, they’re like, this guy seems like he’s going to be good.”

But perhaps more telling was Marshall’s reflection on how the team has held together through this month. When asked if the outside noise had been distracting, Marshall pushed back. “I would say no, just because how close we are as a family, as just players. Obviously, it sucks to have our leader go out, but I truly believe everything happens for a reason, and we’re going to get stronger from that moment.” Marshall’s words suggest the players are ready to run through walls for their new coach Kyle Whittingham.