Do Not Travel”: NYC Emergency Threatens Pinstripe Bowl Between Clemson & Penn State

The Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl between Penn State and Clemson is facing Mother Nature, who brings her own game plan. Yankee Stadium is under a winter storm warning from 4 PM Friday through 1 PM Saturday, just as kickoff begins at noon. Weather reports are warning of 7-11 inches of snowfall by Saturday afternoon, with the heaviest bands dumping 1-2 inches per hour overnight.

NYC Emergency Management warned, “Do not travel unless you absolutely have to. Take public transit if possible. If you must drive, make sure you have a winter go bag in your car and know what to do if you get stuck.” But for some, like Chapel Fowler, this is classic football weather. There’s something authentic about watching teams battle through the snow. The ground game becomes more important, and the snow nullifies the advantage. But this storm is raising safety concerns for fans trying to reach the Bronx.​

The forecast for Saturday’s noon kickoff paints a challenging picture. AccuWeather projects a 55% chance of snow still falling when the teams take the field. Temperatures will feel like a chilling 25 degrees. And it could probably get ugly if the snowfall does not taper off when the kickoff comes. But the good news is the timing could work in the game’s favor. The most intense snowfall was expected between 6 PM Friday and midnight, meaning the worst is over before kickoff. However, fans heading to the stadium Saturday morning might face tricky driving conditions and bad weather. It is advised to leave very early for the game.

As the game goes on, the weather conditions will gradually improve. Snow might not be a problem around 2 PM ET. And by the fourth quarter, players and fans will be relieved by just the frigid weather, with temperatures falling to the mid-30s. The chances of precipitation go much lower as the noon progresses. However, field conditions are a different story. Both teams will have to strategically alter their game plan and prioritize the ground game over passing. Snow-covered turf, less traction, and the visibility might hinder their already set plans. Penn State might have a slight advantage over Clemson in the running game.

This matchup carries significant weight for both programs, even if it’s not the bowl game either expected at season’s start. Penn State limped into the postseason with a disappointing 6-6 record after a brutal six-game losing streak eliminated them from playoff contention. The Nittany Lions are dealing with a uniquely awkward situation. Interim head coach Terry Smith is running the bowl game while newly hired coach Matt Campbell focuses on building the 2026 roster. Multiple starters have opted out, making this game as much about pride and younger players proving themselves as anything else.​

Clemson enters as a 2.5-point favorite, but the weather might neutralize that advantage. The Penn State players practice in this weather regularly. But the Tigers rarely experience these conditions. This could be crucial early. If Clemson needs time adjusting to the stark conditions at kickoff, Penn State can exploit those opening minutes and establish momentum.

Ultimately, this Pinstripe Bowl will test the adaptability of the players and the coaching staff. The strategy that they employ will turn the game in their favor. But for the fans, this might indeed be “perfect football weather” to witness a competitive matchup.

A (long) list of missing Nittany Lions

Penn State is rolling into Yankee Stadium looking more like a JV squad than the preseason No. 2 team. The opt-out list is staggering. 17 players total won’t suit up, with some of the biggest names being running back Nick Singleton, safety Zakee Wheatley, and defensive tackle Zane Durant. All of them are preparing for the NFL Draft.

But the real gut-punch came Friday morning when interim coach Terry Smith dropped four more bombshells. Offensive linemen Drew Shelton, Nick Dawkins, and Nolan Rucci, plus tight end Khalil Dinkins, all opted out at the eleventh hour. That’s literally the entire starting offensive line minus one guard (Vega Ioane had already bailed). This leaves Penn State’s makeshift backfield protection looking very shaky.

The defensive side isn’t much prettier. Beyond Wheatley and Durant, cornerbacks A.J. Harris and Elliot Washington II are gone. Harris is heading to the transfer portal after his draft stock cratered this season. Defensive ends Zuriah Fisher and Chaz Coleman won’t play either. Linebacker Alex Tatsch (injury), defensive end Daniel Jennings (transferring) are out. And now, you’ve got a team that looks nothing like what took the field in September.