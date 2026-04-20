Doctor Gives Verdict on Garrett Nussmeier’s Future After Cyst Found in Spine

Former LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier had a disappointing 2025 season that plummeted his draft stock. However, after the season, he revealed he had been playing through an oblique injury. Now, the results of his tests at the NFL Combine in February are out, and we know the real reason behind the oblique pain.

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According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Combine tests revealed a cyst on Nussmeier’s spine, which was the main cause of the oblique issue that affected his 2025 season.

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“The cyst was pressing on a nerve, causing discomfort in Nussmeier’s oblique. He has been asymptomatic since just prior to the Senior Bowl and all throughout the draft process; if that changes down the road, Nussmeier could undergo a minimally invasive procedure and miss just 2-3 weeks while stitches heal,” Pelissero said.

Moreover, doctors further told the NFL insider that “there is no short- or long-term risk” for the former LSU QB, who is projected to be a mid-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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The effect of the injury was quite evident in Nussmeier’s production. He finished the 2024 season with 4,404 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. Along with that, he also had three rushing touchdowns. Nussmeier could have declared for the draft last year, but he returned for another year to win a national championship in Baton Rouge and further improve his stock.

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However, things looked off from the start. Nussmeier struggled with long passes, and his overall game looked to have taken a hit. As a result, he only managed 1,927 yards and 12 touchdowns in a disappointing season that saw his head coach, Brian Kelly, face the axe due to LSU’s poor form. Nussmeier was ultimately benched by interim head coach Frank Wilson during their loss to Alabama. That was the last time he took a snap for LSU, as he was sidelined due to the injury.

As he heads into the NFL Draft, he is ranked between third and fifth among quarterbacks, falling behind Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson, and, in some cases, Carson Beck and Drew Allar. That would mean a Day 2 pick.

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The most likely scenario for Nussmeier is getting picked by the Rams in the 3rd round. Sean McVay’s team has shown interest in the quarterback as a potential successor to Matthew Stafford. Given that the reigning NFL MVP is returning for another season, that would give Nussmeier ample time to learn the McVay offense.

Nussmeier’s previous statement regarding injury

While Nussmeier barely discussed the injury during the regular season, he was open about his health during the Senior Bowl.

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“It was rough,” Nussmeier said. “It was obviously a very hindering deal for a quarterback. Without getting too specific with everything that went on, it didn’t matter the distance of the throw. It was a lot of pain throwing the football. This happened on day two of fall camp, early in the season. It was kind of a yearly deal.”

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“Didn’t figure out what it truly was until about two months ago now,” Nussmeier said in March. “Only had about nine days to prepare for the Senior Bowl and get right for that. Just been retraining, trying to learn how to throw again from the ground up and get that back right.”

At the LSU Pro Day, he claimed he “was feeling pretty good.” “I kind of showed who I am when I’m healthy and able to actually throw the ball,” Nussmeier said.

Having gotten a clear explanation regarding Nussmeier’s injury, NFL teams can confidently give him the chance to prove he was worth all the hype he got after the 2024 season.