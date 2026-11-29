Alabama spent Saturday night in Tuscaloosa losing a game it could not afford to lose. Auburn, an underdog, beat the sixth-ranked Crimson Tide 30-23 in the Iron Bowl, its first win there since 2010. By Sunday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum had a verdict on what it meant for Alabama’s playoff hopes, and it was not gentle.

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“You’re not going to the SEC Championship. You have a play-in game against a really up-and-down team, and if you can’t do it, you don’t really belong,” Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show on November 29. “Alabama doesn’t belong in the College Football Playoff.”

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His “play-in” description fits the math. Alabama, 9-3 overall and 6-3 in the SEC, was already out of the SEC Championship Game after Texas beat Texas A&M on Friday night. That left the Iron Bowl as its last chance to make a case. Auburn finished 8-4.

Finebaum’s argument starts with the resume. He pointed out that Kentucky, with a late field goal, has become Alabama’s best win of the season.

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“That’s how utterly absurd their resume is,” he said. He also brought up last year’s playoff trip. “They got in last year after a three-touchdown loss. They should not get in this year,” Finebaum said.

In the game, Auburn jumped to a 14-0 lead, and Alabama fought back. Daniel Hill’s 54-yard touchdown run cut it to 21-17 late in the second quarter. Conor Talty kicked a field goal to make it 21-20 and another to put the Tide up 23-21 heading into the fourth quarter. Then it came apart.

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Hill lost a direct snap on third-and-1, and Kaleb Harris returned the recovery to the Alabama 14. Alex McPherson’s 31-yard field goal made it 24-23. Cody Sigler then sacked Keelon Russell and forced another fumble, which Champ Anthony recovered at the 14.

Byrum Brown’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Arlis Boardingham made it 30-23 with 9:26 left. And McPherson missed the extra point, so those two fumbles were worth nine points to Auburn. Alabama never scored again.

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Brown ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns and threw another. The win also made Auburn the first team since Tennessee in 1969 to beat both Georgia and Alabama on the road in the same season. For Alabama, it ended a 91-game home winning streak against unranked opponents that dated back to 2007.

“You’ll have plenty of time for Christmas shopping because I don’t believe you are going to the College Football Playoff,” said Finebaum on SportsCenter. “They looked ill-prepared. They were undisciplined. They couldn’t hold on to the ball, and they couldn’t make stops when they absolutely had to.”

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He pointed straight at the head coach Kalen DeBoer.

“Every season he has laid one of these eggs,” Finebaum said.

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DeBoer took over for Nick Saban in 2024 and is 29-11 across three seasons, pending the postseason. After the game, DeBoer took responsibility.

“We just got to be better all around. That’s on me,” he said. Russell was just as honest. “We weren’t ready to play. I mean, we came out sluggish. Finished sluggish,” he said.

Finebaum sees more than one bad night.

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“Kalen DeBoer, I think he’s a top-tier coach. He’s still not the right coach for Alabama,” he said on The Matt Barrie Show. He does not think DeBoer’s job is shaky inside the building, noting that athletic director Greg Byrne is “deeply committed” to him. The question, in his view, is whether DeBoer should leave if given the chance.

That is where Finebaum turned to speculation. He raised a possible opening at Michigan, which is not a confirmed vacancy.

“If he came to me and said, ‘What do you think I should do?’ I would say, ‘Get out,'” he said.

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For now, the facts are simpler. Alabama lost to a team that came in as an underdog, missed the SEC Championship Game, and sits at 9-3, waiting to learn its postseason fate.