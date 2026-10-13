“Doesn’t Care About the NFL”: Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Jeremiah Smith’s True Motive as Ohio State WR Faces Major Heisman Threat

Every week, Jeremiah Smith gives Ohio State another reason to believe he belongs in the Heisman conversation. He’s beating defenders, turning difficult catches into explosive gains and putting his name alongside the program’s best. Still, the race isn’t his to own just yet, with another receiver ahead of him. However, Kirk Herbstreit believes there’s seldom anyone topping Smith.

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During a conversation with Joey Galloway on his YouTube channel, Kirk Herbstreit made his stance on Jeremiah Smith crystal clear. The two broke down the Ohio State star’s film, but while Galloway hesitated to crown him the best, Herbstreit wasn’t backing down. He was determined to make the case for Smith, insisting that the young wideout has what it takes to stand above the rest.

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“Look, there he goes again to the house. I mean, he’s just so overpowering, so athletic. And what I love is his competitive spirit. This guy could one-hand there. This guy could just coast and, hey, I don’t want him to get injured. Let me just… This guy is just like, he doesn’t care about the NFL. He don’t care about all the noise. He is just out there competing and doing what he does every single week,” said Herbstreit.

His comments come as Jeremiah Smith continues to leave NFL scouts stunned with his jaw-dropping production. Through six games this season, the Miami Gardens, Florida, native has hauled in 48 receptions for 916 yards and 11 touchdowns.

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His latest statement came against Maryland on October 10, when he recorded four catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns in Ohio State’s commanding 45–16 victory. Averaging a staggering 19.1 yards per reception, Smith once again showcased the explosive playmaking ability that has made him one of college football’s most electrifying talents.

This season alone, Jeremiah Smith has rewritten Ohio State’s record books twice. During the Buckeyes’ 31–14 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, Smith set Ohio State records with 11 receptions for 206 yards and 2 TDs, becoming the all-time leader in both categories.

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A 57-yard strike from quarterback Julian Sayin in the third quarter pushed Smith past the touchdown record, prompting the superstar receiver to celebrate with the iconic Heisman pose.

And he wasn’t done there. Shortly afterwards, Smith hauled in his 10th catch of the night, taking his career tally to a record-breaking 206 receptions. Having already claimed Ohio State’s all-time receiving yards record against Kent State, Smith now stands alone atop every major career receiving category in Buckeyes history.

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These are just a few of the reasons why the ESPN analyst believes no one can match Jeremiah Smith’s impact. However, not everyone is convinced that the Ohio State star has no competition.

Chad Ochocinco recently threw another name into the conversation, pointing to Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Jesse Legree as a potential challenger to Smith’s dominance.

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“We go talk about my Heisman candidate,” Chad Ochocinco said in conversation with Shannon Sharpe and Joe Johnson on Nightcap. “Jesse Legree. Alright, do your homework for Oregon State. He’s leading in every statistical category as a receiver.”

Ochocinco might be onto something. While Jeremiah Smith remains a legitimate Heisman contender, Jesse Legree is making a serious push of his own.

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Smith ranks second in receptions (48), receiving yards (916), and touchdowns (11), but Legree has edged ahead with 932 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. The gap? Slim, but enough to turn up the pressure on Smith.

While sheer numbers are just one factor in the Heisman race, Jeremiah Smith has made his case by breaking records one after another. Whether he ultimately wins the coveted trophy remains to be seen, but he certainly has the stamp of approval from several prominent voices.