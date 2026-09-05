“Dogsh–”: Unacceptable ESPN College GameDay Blunder Over Nick Saban Sparks Fury Across CFB Fanbase

Eight months of waiting finally gave way to Week 1, and with it came the familiar chaos of ESPN’s College GameDay. Baton Rouge became the stage as Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, and Pat McAfee returned for the show’s milestone 40th season. But before the opening weekend could settle in, fans had already found something to complain about.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The entire broadcast, especially the graphics team, handled the presentation very poorly. One fan pointed out that the College GameDay graphics were so bad that they displayed all of the broadcasters’ predictions incorrectly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Des picked Texas, Saban, Pat, and Kirk picked Georgia, and Lainey picked LSU. These were the graphics shown. Picks are wrong and have Saban as Mick,” said a fan.

Such blunders are not something fans expect out of a show that’s been running for four decades now. Importantly, this production fumble comes at a time when the College GameDay production team has undergone a major change. Longtime lead producer Jim Gaiero recently left the show after a decade of maintaining its high standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ESPN, Gaiero was moved to work on the upcoming Super Bowl preparations and golf coverage. From afar, everything may look picture-perfect, but industry insiders have suggested that friction involving Pat McAfee could have played a role in the decision.

According to Awful Announcing, the tension dates back to October 2025, when McAfee criticized “old ESPN people” in an Instagram video, seemingly pointing toward the GameDay production team. Although he did not name anyone directly, sources later told Awful Announcing that his comments were aimed at Gaiero and Garrett.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten months later, just before GameDay’s 40th season, Gaiero was removed from his role as lead producer. While ESPN never provided a clear reason for the move, the first episode of College GameDay certainly made it look like a bad decision. Gaiero kept the show running for a decade with minimal goof-ups, and his departure, coupled with the recent production mistakes, only highlights how effectively he maintained the show’s rhythm and consistency.

However, ESPN executive vice president Burke Magnus has publicly defended McAfee, claiming he was “finding it challenging” to adjust to a corporate environment. Pat McAfee’s arrival had added another layer to College GameDay, especially when Lee Corso was in his final years with the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers back it up. GameDay averaged 2.7 million viewers per episode in 2025, marking a massive 22 percent jump from the previous year. Fans have latched onto McAfee’s equation with Nick Saban. However, there are still naysayers, whose criticism will only be furthered by the latest GameDay blunder.

Fans were quick to notice the production blunder, with one sharing a screenshot of the goof-up and writing, “@CollegeGameDay production crew rusty through this week one guest picking segment #mick saban.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan pointed out the same mistake in a separate screenshot, emphasizing that the graphic remained unchanged despite the error, “Mick” Saban gonna get a graphics guy fired today.”

One fan went all out in calling out the broadcast, stating, “ESPN just called Nick Saban “Mick” Dogs—- operation.”