$54M Deion Sanders’ Latest Money Move Puts Positive Spin on Journey Fighting Bladder Cancer

An aggressive bladder cancer diagnosis made 2025 one of the toughest years of Deion Sanders’ life. Coach Prime underwent a radical cystectomy to remove his bladder. After that, Sanders had no control over his bladder and suffered from frequent leakage. That’s when Sanders partnered with adult underwear brand DEPEND, and in true Coach Prime fashion, he’s again turning his fight into a new kind of win.

“I used to think that nothing could stop me,” Sanders said in the advertisement, which he posted on X. “Then bladder cancer and leaks showed up. An opponent I could not run, outsmart, or outswagger. But I knew I had to stay in the game. And that’s why I used the DEPEND guards. Trust me, it was scary to try something new like that. But baby, it was worth it. It helped to give me my life back. It changes everything. But take it from me, don’t be afraid to try the pen guards. See, I said it. It can do for you what it’s done for me.”

The company’s latest ad promotes a cup-shaped protection product designed for men who “play to dominate.” The product manages moderate to heavy bladder leaks. Unlike full adult diapers, they are discreet inserts that stick directly into your own close-fitting underwear. They are built with a filter that can absorb up to 30 times its weight, quickly locking in liquid to keep skin dry.

Coach Prime was very much in need of them. After his bladder was removed, a section of his small intestine was used to create a neobladder. After this, Sanders had to manually “force the pee out” by pushing through his stomach.

“You have to push through your stomach and force the pee out,” Sanders said. “Like you can’t just pee, and when you feel like you gotta go pee, you need to pee, or you’re gonna start leaking.”

During a 2025 interview on Good Morning America, Sanders admitted to Michael Strahan that “Some nights I go through two pairs of Depends a night. Like, some nights are bad.” He even shared that during that time, he sometimes woke up in the middle of the night, checking his crotch, to see if he had urinated by mistake. During the regular season, Sanders used a catheter before games to ensure his bladder was empty.

This is a proactive measure to prevent “leaking” while he is coaching on the sideline. Sadly, DEPEND is often associated with jokes about old age and embarrassing problems with incontinence. But Sanders, being Sanders, took the shame out of it.

“I’m about to sexy ’em up,” Sanders told retired NFL receiver Michael Irvin in an interview posted July 28.

Even during his first ad for this brand, Sanders significantly used his massive social media presence to make people aware of bladder cancer and how it is absolutely fine to wear a diaper.

“I wasn’t joking!” Deion Sanders writes on X. “I truly DEPEND on @Depend. #ad Ain’t NO SHAME in taking care of yourself. NO SHAME in getting health screenings. And there certainly ain’t NO SHAME in needing added protection or using Depend to stay in the game. That’s not weakness — that’s WINNING.”

Portable toilets at Boulder?

For Deion Sanders, coaching at his best is non-negotiable. However, due to his health concerns, Sanders was away from Boulder for months, missing the team’s spring practices and summer workouts. It was in July 2025 when everyone got to know about his cancer when he held a press conference at Folsom Field.

Sanders officially returned with the Buffs for the start of fall camp on July 28, 2025, after being declared cancer-free. But as mentioned, the aftermath of the surgery was still there. Along with the problem of controlling his urine, Sanders also lost 25 pounds. But for Sanders, a lot of time had been wasted. And now he didn’t want any more rest as the 2025 season was knocking on the door.

However, Sanders, along with Depend, found a solution to this. On August 29, USA Today Sports reporter Brent Schrotenboer shared a striking moment from Friday’s game. Just steps from the Buffaloes’ bench stood a portable toilet, branded by Depend. This looked like a very practical solution to Sanders’ problem of going to the bathroom frequently.

During the interview with Michael Irvin, Coach Prime provided his two cents about this practical addition.

“I know I got halftime, but can I make it through a game?” he said. “What if there’s a long quarter? OK, so I start thinking I gotta get a Porta Potty for the sideline.”

It’s needless to say that the 58-year-old always makes a major challenge look easy. And this is just another example of it.