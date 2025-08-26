$115M College Football Coach Publicly Mocks Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers As QB Struggles To Erase Stigma

Aaron Rodgers has beaten defenses, broken records, and defined an era of NFL QBs. But the one opponent that no legend has ever escaped is closing in: Father Time. Rodgers is often battling questions about durability and performance due to his age, but criticism from a college football coach? That’s a new one. His age is becoming an impossible factor to ignore. And even his recent performances with the Jets were marked by visible struggles. Remember his 2023 season opener with the Jets?

Just four snaps into the game, Rodgers suffered a devastating Achilles injury, which ended his season prematurely. But despite these struggles, he is still the starting quarterback for the Steelers, a franchise hungry for a spark. And trust me when I tell you he isn’t just battling younger, faster defenders on Sunday. He’s even catching public shots from an unexpected corner. The College Football. Clemson’s head coach, Dabo Swinney, recently took a public dig at Rodgers, jokingly, obviously. But it’s pretty unusual for a college coach to call out an NFL veteran, especially one with Rodgers’ legacy.

“There’s something exciting about game week,” Swinney said during a press conference. “It didn’t matter if it’s Pee-Wee or you’re a senior in high school or you’re Aaron Rodgers, that’s 50.” A quick fact check here, Rodgers is 41. I agree, he’s well past his prime. But, dare we say it, basically an ‘old man’ still gritting through the NFL grind. It’s a curious picture. Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer, other than being an NFL player, known for his highlight-reel throws, MVP awards, and knack for turning games around with sheer brilliance. But what once was incredible athleticism and razor-sharp instincts is now masking the visible effects of age. But as sports commentator Doug Gottlieb put it, it’s like running a car past a hundred thousand miles. Then the engine starts to show wear, no matter how well you take care of it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His phases of injuries actually back this tale up. After the Achilles rupture, it was a hamstring injury last year. As he’s gotten older, his moves have slowed, his timing isn’t as crisp, and he’s more prone to getting hit. Adding to that, his career has been marked by a series of controversies. One of the biggest controversies that rattled Rodgers’ image came in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rodgers famously dodged questions about his vaccination status, telling the media he was “immunized.” Later, it emerged he was not vaccinated and had instead turned to alternative treatments. Critics accused him of misleading teammates, fans, and the NFL itself, as he broke protocols by attending team events without a mask and refusing vaccination. Then his feud involving late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rodgers implied Kimmel had ties to Jeffrey Epstein, which led to public demands for an apology. Kimmel called Rodgers “hamster-brained,” while Rodgers stuck to his guns, refusing to apologize and further fueling the drama. Together, these controversies have painted a complex picture. All of this off-field drama has, in many ways, affected how his NFL career is viewed today. It blends his greatness with an undeniable edge of unpredictability. Although Swinney’s public jab, joking that Rodgers is “50 years old,” might have felt a little below the belt. Throwing shade at an NFL legend can seem like crossing a line, but on the flip side, Swinney’s comment highlights something serious that cannot be ignored.

AD

Aaron Rodgers: The ageless wonder or time-ticking bomb?

Aaron Rodgers turning 41 this season puts him in rare company as an over-40 starting quarterback in the NFL. That kind of age is almost a red flag for a league that generally rewards youth, speed, and durability. He is a future Hall of Famer with an unparalleled football IQ and enough experience to out-think defenders. Yet, even with his smarts, the question lingering this season is: Can he really still succeed at this age?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Expert voices haven’t been shy about their doubts. ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum famously predicted that the Steelers’ rookie quarterback Will Howard might replace Rodgers by December, citing Rodgers’ age (he’ll be 42) and a struggling offensive line as big warning signs. That prediction puts Rodgers’ Steelers career on thin ice and raises the stakes for a quarterback trying to play one of his final chapters.

The physical battle Rodgers faces is daunting. Time and injuries have slowed his once fleet feet. And his deep ball accuracy has also suffered. Still, his mental game remains strong, as seen in his mentoring of Howard and command of the huddle. Historically, very few quarterbacks over 40 continue to perform at a high level. Legends like Brady and, to a lesser extent, Drew Brees, managed it by adapting their game and relying on elite supporting casts. And Rodgers here is trying the same.