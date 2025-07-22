$9.4M NFL Contract for Michigan Star Who Won National Championship Under Jim Harbaugh

It’s a very proud moment for a head coach when a kid shapes up to be a deserving athlete with a shiny contract as he steps onto his pro level. That’s the exact feeling Jim Harbaugh, the former Michigan coach, is feeling. This cornerback, who played under Harbaugh at Michigan, is a prime example of that success story. Hailing from Detroit and standing 6’2”, he was a standout from the start, committing to Michigan as a five-star recruit with a strong reputation even before hitting the college gridiron. In his final season in 2024, Will Johnson continued to impress. He notched 45 tackles (31 solo), including 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception out of 12 pass breakups.

Overall, Johnson ended the season with 14 total tackles, 2 interceptions, and 3 passes defended. After all this, now Johnson can finally take a sigh of relief. After weeks of negotiation drama, Will Johnson finally put pen to paper on his rookie deal with the Arizona Cardinals, signing a four-year contract worth about $9.4 million. The deal, which carries an average annual value of roughly $2.35 million, came just in time as the Cardinals prepared to kick off training camp. This signing marked the end of a tense waiting game, as Johnson was one of the last high-profile 2025 draft picks to ink his contract.

