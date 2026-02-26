Dolphins’ Jeff Hafley Takes Second Shot at Draft Prospect Who Rejected Him in College Football

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers Oct 20, 2024 Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is shown before their game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field. Green Bay Lambeau Field Wisconsin USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxHoffmanx 20241020_sjb__107

The new Miami Dolphins head coach, Jeff Hafley, has his work cut out for him. While the team still needs to take some serious calls with existing contracts, the draft is also an opportunity to start afresh. That agenda brought him to target LSU’s Mansoor Delane, who is a very familiar face to the coach.

Delane told the media at the NFL Combine that he will be meeting with Hafley’s Dolphins on February 26. Widely regarded as the No. 1 CB prospect, the team is looking at Delane with some serious intrigue. Part of it is also because Hafley already has a gist of what the CB brings to the table.

Hafley recruited him when he was coaching at Boston College. However, things did not work out between the two, and Delane eventually chose Virginia Tech. He transferred to LSU for his final season in 2025. Delane, even battling a core injury, emerged as a talented corner among the Tigers, finishing with 45 tackles, two interceptions, and 11 passes defended. He also secured first-team All-American honors and was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

At Blacksburg, Mansoor Delane built his reputation by logging 148 tackles, four forced fumbles, 6 interceptions, and 16 passes defended. He came to LSU already having ACC All-American honors. Delane thrives in press coverage and has great footwork to excel in man coverage. He has also consistently been able to get into the QB-WR window to interrupt those passes. Quarterbacks showed a passer rating of only 31.3 whenever Delane appeared around their targeted receivers.

Delane is often pitted against Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy, who is also meeting with the Dolphins. However, the former has a clear edge over the latter. McCoy is at the Combine, but will not be participating since he is still rehabbing the ACL tear that kept him away in the 2025 season. Delane is no McCoy, but he is the one who has numbers on the board. He can be a weapon for whichever team chooses him.

Though the LSU star can still go to other NFL franchises, Miami might actually be the one for him.

How Mansoor Delane fits in with the Dolphins

Hafley has a good idea about what the LSU corner brings to the team, since the coach specialises in defensive backs. But looking at how the Dolphins roster is shaping up, Delane can truly be the logical pick for Miami at No. 11. He will be part of a defense that fits him, and can even get a chance to break out early.

The Dolphins’ secondary was beaten down with consistent injuries in 2025. This played a big part in the defense struggling with pass defense, giving up 216.4 yards through the air. To make matters worse, the team will likely not have the talents needed to help improve this stat. There is still no clarity about whether the team will be able to bring back Rasul Douglas and Jack Jones. Veteran CB Kader Kohou, who missed the entirety of the 2025 season, also falls under the same category. Mansoor Delane makes an interesting option for Jeff Hafley, pairing up with Jason Marshall Jr.

Miami’s meeting with Delane is already a big sign that the team is truly interested in the role he can play. And with Hafley’s existing connection with him, the doors at the Hard Rock Stadium seem to be opening up for the LSU cornerback. The onus is now on Delane to firmly establish his case in this meeting.